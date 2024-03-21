Uppercase Legal makes senior promotions to Bolster UAE market presence

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 10:48 AM

Uppercase Legal Advisory DMCC has announced the promotion of three key executives to strengthen the footprint of the firm in the local UAE market. The company aims to expand into the wider Middle East region. Three executives are capable leaders in their respective legal practices.

With a diverse knowledge base and background of the UAE’s legal industry, Ratmir Proskurnov has been elevated to the deputy managing partner position, Alexandra Khokhlova as head of corporate practice, and Tamrin Darbakov as director of external affairs. The promotion within a month demonstrates Uppercase's dedication to enhancing its range of services to accommodate a diverse clientele with specific legal requirements.

Proskurnov brings a wealth of experience in corporate law and strategic planning which are instrumental in driving Uppercase's growth and success in the UAE and the Middle East business environment. Khokhlova, with her extensive background in corporate practice, will lead Uppercase's efforts in providing comprehensive legal solutions to corporate clients. Her strong leadership skills and industry knowledge will further strengthen Uppercase's position in legal services.

Darbakov, as the director of external affairs, will play a crucial role in enhancing Uppercase's relationships with key stakeholders and contributing to the company's overall growth strategy and expansion. His experience in government affairs will be invaluable in navigating the complex regulatory landscape and making it simple for the partners.

Commenting on the new appointments, Alexander Kukuev, managing partner of Uppercase Legal Advisory, stated: "We are excited to promote Ratmir, Alexandra, and Tamrin to leadership positions. Their diverse skill sets and industry knowledge will further strengthen our capabilities and enable us to better serve our partners. The key promotions will serve as a catalyst in catapulting the firm’s portfolio beyond sector-specific markets as a trusted partner in assisting international trading giants in transactions, business and trade-related agreements, legal consultations, dispute resolution and many other services with its unmatched global expertise."

The UAE legal market is steady growing, as is the case with other sectors. Uppercase Legal is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth and contribute to the economy of Dubai through its responsible legal services and commitment to excellence.

As Uppercase Legal Advisory continues to expand its services and strengthen its leadership team, the company remains dedicated to upholding the economic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction, Uppercase Legal Advisory is poised to lead the way in legal services in UAE and beyond.