Unlocking the force of solidarity: Optimum Nutrition to distribute 1,000 Iftar boxes in Dubai in partnership with Beit Al Khair Society

Optimum Nutrition — the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition has announced the distribution of 1,000 Iftar boxes to blue collar workers in Dubai, in partnership with renowned charity Bait Al Khair Society.
Optimum Nutrition employees will volunteer to deliver the Iftar boxes themselves, illustrating a great sense of solidarity among community members.
Commenting the initiative, Satyavrat Pendharkar VP of Glanbia in Greater China, South Asia & Middle East, said: "At Optimum Nutrition, we believe human potential is immense,. Each one of us is a transformative power who can positively impact society through simple gestures, such as distributing hot meals to blue collar workers, most of whom live away from their families in modest conditions."
Pendharkar added: "People’s health and well-being are our top priority. The 1,000 Iftar Boxes campaign is our way to thank and support our local community and raise awareness about healthy food and unlock access to nutritious meals for all. We are part of the communities we work in, and their welfare is ours.We wish to thank our partner, Beit Al Khair Society, for giving us the opportunity to make a difference, with the hope of laying strong foundations for our collaboration regarding similar initiatives in the future."
A gold standard for proteins and sports-nutrition supplements for over 35 years globally, Optimum Nutrition has touched the lives of numerous reputed athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Today, the company is touching the lives of thousands during Ramadan by spreading good deeds and building tight-knit local communities, one hot meal at a time.
For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com.
