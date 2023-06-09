University of West London RAK branch campus celebrates third graduation day

During the graduation ceremony, a total of 100 students were honoured with the prestigious undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the University of West London in the UK

Graduates with professor Anthony Woodman, provost and senior deputy vice-chancellor, CEO, deans and faculty team.

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 4:25 PM

The Graduation Day of the University of West London RAK Branch Campus was commemorated at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel in Dubai. The UAE Branch Campus of the University of West London, located at the Academic Zone in Ras Al Khaimah, joyfully celebrated its third graduation ceremony. The event honoured the students who successfully completed their degrees in various programmes, including MBA, MSc cybersecurity, MSc artificial intelligence, BA (Hon) business studies, and BA (Hon) accounting and finance.

Professor Anthony Woodman, provost and senior deputy vice-chancellor of the University of West London in the UK and chairperson of the University of West London RAK Branch Campus, presided over the momentous graduation ceremony. The esteemed guest of honour was Dr Steven Reissig, head of RAKEZ Academic Zone.

The program commenced with a warm welcome address by professor Muhammad Shameem, the deputy dean of computing and engineering at the University of West London RAK Branch Campus. This was followed by insightful speeches from distinguished individuals, including prof Anthony Woodman, Ahmed Rafi B Ferry, the CEO at UWL RAK Branch Campus and managing director of Wisdom Education Group, Dr Reissig, Zubair Ibrahim, chairman of Wisdom Education RAKEZ and director of PACE Group, professor Muraleedharan, academic dean of business and management Studies, Dr Syed Abbas, academic dean of computing and engineering, and prof Mohan Agarwal, deputy dean of the department of business and management studies, UWL RAK Branch Campus.

During his address to the graduating class, professor Woodman expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates for their accomplishments, which represent years of hard work and unwavering commitment. He extended his best wishes for their future endeavours, hoping that they find immense success and fulfilment in their chosen paths. Additionally, professor Woodman conveyed the University of West London's joy in providing wholehearted support to the branch campus in Ras Al Khaimah. He emphasised the university's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of education and highlighted that this partnership signifies their commitment to excellence and global educational outreach.

Ferry acknowledged that the success of the branch campus is a result of the unwavering dedication and hard work of the academic deans, namely professor Muraleedharan and professor Syed Abbas, as well as the deputy deans, professor Mohanlal Agarwal and professor Muhammad Shameem. He also expressed gratitude to the strong team of faculty members, supported by the operations and professional services team led by Sajesh Nambiar and Shameel Moidu. Furthermore, Ferry announced that due to the anticipated increase in new enrolments for the current academic year, the campus will once again undergo expansion to accommodate the growing number of students.

Dr Reissig offered all support to the University of West London RAK Branch Campus during his speech to ensure quality course delivery and infrastructure development.

Ibrahim emphasised the equal importance of becoming a good human being alongside obtaining a degree. He also expressed profound sadness over the unfortunate passing of Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, the former co-chairman of the University of West London RAK Branch Campus. Ibrahim acknowledged Dr Haji's significant role as a source of energy and a pillar of strength during challenging times, and he reassured that Dr Haji's legacy and vision will continue to guide the way forward.

During the graduation ceremony, a total of 100 students were honoured with the prestigious undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the University of West London in the UK. The event reached its conclusion with an inspiring valedictorian speech delivered by Ammar Shariq. Following this, Dr Sunayna Iqbal, senior lecturer at UWL RAK Branch Campus, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude on behalf of the institution.