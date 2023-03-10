UAE Polo claims victory in IFZA Gold Cup 2023

Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 4:31 PM

The IFZA Gold Cup 2023 was held from February 11 until March 4, hosted at the Al Habtoor Polo Club. The tournament featured some of the best polo teams from around the UAE, competing for the coveted IFZA Gold Cup title. The semi-finals of the IFZA Gold Cup 2023 took place on March 1, with two thrilling matches determining the finalists. IFZA Habtoor Polo faced off against Bangash Dodson and Horrell Polo, with the former emerging victorious with a score of 9-8. The match was closely contested, with both teams displaying impressive skills and tactics on the field.

In the other semi-final match, UAE Polo took on AM Polo, with UAE Polo securing their spot in the finals with a convincing score of 10-5. Their teamwork and coordinated efforts proved too much for AM Polo, who put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell short.

The IFZA Gold Cup 2023 came to an exciting close, with the finals seeing UAE Polo's Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Lucas Monteverde Jr, Tommy Beresford, and Jacinto Crotto face off against IFZA Habtoor Polo's Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Matias Gonzales, Juan Juaretche, and Bautista Bayugar.

The match was closely contested, with both teams displaying impressive skills and strategies on the field. Ultimately, UAE Polo emerged victorious with a score of 10-7, with Tommy Beresford and Bautista Bayugar each scoring six goals, making them the top scorers of the match.

We at AIX Investment Group are thrilled and honoured to have formed Mahra by AIX Investment Group this year, in partnership with Mr Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor. It was exciting to be a part of their journey and support them as they strived for excellence. We wish them all the best for the upcoming season and beyond.

In conclusion, this year’s IFZA Gold Cup 2023 was a resounding success, in which fans were treated to thrilling matches, culminating in a closely contested final that showcased the very best of the sport. The tournament has set the stage for more exciting and competitive polo action in the years to come, and we look forward to witnessing more unforgettable moments in the future.