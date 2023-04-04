Top mobile app development companies in Dubai

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:14 PM

Mobile phones are among the most ubiquitous technologies today. As of 2023, around 6.8 billion users globally have smartphones. For businesses, this is an opportunity to get exposure to potential consumers via mobile apps.

Today, every business, whether a clothing brand, a cloud kitchen or a furniture shop, has a mobile app. The purpose here is to make accessibility to products and services easier for customers. Additionally, consumers can get information about a business or brand in real-time, which is a considerable factor in terms of user experience and generating loyalty.

All these aspects point to one thing; if you are a business owner, the mobile app market is one that you must tap into. You can easily avail of these services by collaborating with a top app development company in Dubai. But how do you separate the wheat from the chaff?

For your convenience, we have curated a list of the top mobile app development companies in Dubai.

Suffescom Solutions

Suffescom was founded in 2013 and has led the tech sector as a top mobile app development company providing custom and white-label solutions. The company’s strength includes building native, hybrid and progressive apps for all business verticals.

With a portfolio of more than 4,500 mobile apps, Suffescom boasts an international clientele, including SunTec Business Solutions, Dubai Sports Council, Bridgeway, WuHu and Prime Healthcare Group. The company’s versatility can be comprehended with its ability to develop various mobile apps, such as taxi booking apps, e-learning apps, healthcare apps, social media apps, logistics and transportation apps, and game apps.

Founded: 2013

Manpower: 250+

Hourly Rate: Dh80 - 100

RisingMax

RisingMax is known for providing end-to-end mobile app development solutions to startups, SMEs and enterprises. With 11+ years of experience in the tech sector, the company specialises in building custom iOS, Android, AR/VR, IoT, cross-platform, and Windows apps.

Among the many mobile apps, Rising Max boasts excellence in developing real estate, good ordering, ecommerce, logistics, e-learning and healthcare mobile applications. The company has worked with industry-leading clients such as NBC, Verizon, Volkswagen and Wayfair.

Founded: 2013

Manpower: 199 - 499

Hourly Rate: Dh100

TekRevol

TekRevol is counted among the best app development companies in Dubai. The company is known for following a result-centric process. TekRevol specialises in iOS, Flutter PWA, Android, hybrid, native and B2B mobile app development. It has been awarded the ‘Best Mobile App Developers 2021’ by Expertise and the ‘Top rated app development company of 2021’ by Software World.

Founded: 2018

Manpower: 250+

Hourly Rate: Dh100 - 150

Element8

Element8 is a Dubai-based mobile app development company that has been offering services for more than 12 years. The company serves multiple industries like on-demand, restaurants, e-commerce, game, travel and event.

To date, the company has built 100+ applications that include iOS, Android and Flutter mobile apps. Element8’s services are result oriented and end-to-end, which covers project mapping, UX/UI design and Q/A testing. With 30+ inhouse developers, the company has successfully delivered for big names like Union Coop, Empower Energy Solutions, Reserved and Ignia.

Founded: 2010

Manpower: 10-49

Hourly Rate: Dh80 - 100

Naas Digital

Naas Digital is a top app development company in Dubai. Its 360-degree solutions include UI/UX development, backend development, testing, deployment and maintenance. The company works with corporates, startups and enterprises and provides services to businesses across all industries.

With a decent in-house team of 32+ developers, the company has successfully delivered more than 810 projects since its inception.

Founded: 2013

Manpower: 10-49

Hourly Rate: NA

Pyramidion

A full-stack product engineering company with more than eight years of experience and 120+ developers, Pyramidion is dedicated to creating top-notch digital products. One of the top app development companies in Dubai, Pyramidion assists companies in building their brands by determining the best strategies with the aid of some of the best app developers in Dubai.

They value cooperation, trust, and going above and beyond to achieve excellence. They firmly believe that their obligation extends beyond simply providing an app.

Founded: 2014

Manpower: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: Dh100

Royex Technologies

A leading provider of e-commerce, metaverse, and mobile app development services in Dubai, Royex Technologies offers cutting-edge solutions for small, medium, and large-scale businesses. Since its inception in 2013, Royex has created and completed hundreds of projects for its customers in Dubai and other Middle Eastern nations.

Founded: 2013

Manpower: 10 - 49

Hourly Rate: Undisclosed

Brill Mindz

One of the top mobile app development companies in Dubai is Brill Mindz. They have 10 years of very good mobile app development experience. The company creates innovative applications rich in features and consistently functions by utilising cutting-edge technologies and top development techniques. Its motto has been 'using the best digital technology and creating splendid user experiences' since it was founded in 2011.

Founded: 2011

Manpower: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: Dh80 - 100

DeviceBee Technologies

DeviceBee Technologies is the best app development company in Dubai and ranks among one of Dubai's top mobile app development companies. Their professionals are well-known as the best app developers in Dubai, specialising in developing robust and user-friendly mobile applications. With 14 years of experience, they have created over 150 innovative projects and worked with over 100 clients.

Founded: 2011

Manpower: 10 - 49

Hourly Rate: Dh100 - 150

TechGropse

TechGropse provides creative and scalable mobile app development solutions. Techgropse Group was born and raised in the digital era and has been in this market since 2006.

Founded: 2019

Manpower: 50 -249

Hourly Rate: Dh100 - 150

Our list of the top 20 mobile app development companies in Dubai has been created after comparing several factors, such as their years of expertise, tech prowess, client feedback and projects delivered.

Each of these companies have what it takes to build an innovative and feature-packed mobile application. Whatever may be your business niche, you will be able to find a company for your requirements. All you have to do is contact the companies mentioned above and have a consultation to narrow down the company that best fits your project. Hope this list will help you begin in the right direction.