TakaHisa: A sensational Japanese Omakase Restaurant in Dubai

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 3:51 PM

The massive momentum and insane levels of growth a few industries have attained over the years can be attributed to a variety of factors around the world. For some, it is the tech advent and the many tech trends that companies and brands adopted leading to the growth of their respective industries, while some others believe that the relentless drive and passion of a few professionals and experts have what helped businesses to reach the next level of success. However, a few experts are of the opinion that a combination of both has what led businesses to where they stand today, where entrepreneurs and business owners combine their knowledge and skills with the latest advancements in their industry. TakaHisa is one such brand in the fine-dining sector that has done that and stunned everyone with what they offer. It is an Omakase Japanese restaurant, where Omakase, a Japanese phrase means ‘I leave it up to you.’ It includes chef’s bespoke dining experience comprising of the chef’s finest and often seasonal ingredients that are exclusively selected for each guest.

TakaHisa, over the years, has experienced the most talked-about growth trends in the fine-dining industry in Dubai, which is no easy feat to achieve, looking at how things are overly competitive in the sector, filled with several well-known restaurants out there. Still, it is today known as Dubai’s authentic Japanese fine dining restaurant bringing the finest ingredients from the best brands straight from Japan such as the Yamayuki Tuna, the most sought after Tuna brand in Japan, only available at TakaHisa in the UAE and Daisen sea urchin; making it the brand’s authenticity.

TakaHisa Restaurant is located at Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, and the name is derived from the two master chefs of the brand, Sushi Master Chef Takashi Namekata Taka, and Wagyu Master Chef Hisao Ueda Hisa together making TakaHisa. The former master chef sources the best seafood from the Toyosu Market that ensures the highest quality and an authentic Japanese taste. They also offer on their menu A5 Kobe Beef, which is certified with a marbling score of 12, and hand-selected by the latter master chef.

Both these incredible chefs have designed an elegant and premium menu for food lovers for the modern exploration of traditional Japanese cuisine. The ingredients used for making some lip-smacking Japanese recipes come from the famous Toyosu fish market directly, thanks to TakaHisa’s in-house general trading license and the always guaranteed rare-to-find A5 Kobe Beef (certified, marbling score 12) from the finest of provider in Japan, which brings the best Japanese regional dishes with a modern twist, which has added to the glory of the restaurant.

Apart from the two incredible executive chefs, there are 15 more top Japanese chefs at the restaurant each with their own unique set of skills and expatriates from Michelin star restaurants, making the restaurant experience a one-of-a-kind with speciality dishes from each of the chefs at diners fingertips

The menu highlights specialty dish Sea Jewelry, with sea urchin, tuna, and the very best caviar, while Kobe Beef can be enjoyed as steak, tartare, and carpaccio or in a sushi roll. This has what made TakaHisa a unique Omakase Japanese fine-dining experience.

Guests dining al fresco can also experience a unique gold shisha while enjoying chilled beverages and taking in the breathtaking sunset views over the Arabian Gulf.

All this has indeed made TakaHisa (www.takahisa.ae/) a one-of-a-kind fine-dining experience in Dubai.