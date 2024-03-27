UAE

Sky Land Middle East Properties Named 'Best Professional' at Aldar's Annual Awards

The Aldar Honours Awards ceremony is held annually by the developer Aldar Properties for recognising the top real estate performers and professionals

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM

Sky Land Middle East Properties, a leading real estate company in Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the ‘Best Professional’ of the year at Al Dar’s annual award event that was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on March 5. The award is a testament to the professional conduct of their good reputation, high moral and ethical characters, donating expertise, knowledge, and services in the real estate industry.

Raed Hamze, CEO and founder, Sky Land, said: “Our vision that resulted in the first CSR program to encourage UAE nationals among others, is to enrich the real estate industry with qualified real estate agents, constantly spreading awareness to help real estate investors by educating them, and assisting them in their journey to navigate the vibrant UAE real estate market.”


The Aldar Honours Awards ceremony is held annually by the developer Aldar Properties for recognising the top real estate performers and professionals.


