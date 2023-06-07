SIP Abacus: Empowering children worldwide to face future challenges with confidence

SIP Abacus is present in 11 countries, including Bahrain, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Greece, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Nepal, Bangladesh, Cyprus and now in the UAE, with 850 centres and 5,000+ teachers

Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 6:10 PM

SIP Abacus, a world-class skill development programme for children aged 6 to 12 years, has launched its International SIP Abacus programme in the UAE with its first centre in Deira. The programme aims to enhance learning skills in children and equip them to become better learners. Through its three programme modules — Abacus Training, Speed Writing, and Brain Gym, the programme helps students not only in maths but also in other subjects. The key learning skills that the programme focuses on are concentration, visual memory and listening. The unique feature of SIP Abacus is that it assures more than five times better performance in arithmetic ability upon completion of the foundation programme and offers a money-back guarantee.

The launch function of SIP Abacus UAE was held on May 27 at Hotel Wyndham Deira. Dinesh Victor, managing director at SIP Abacus, said that the programme equips children with key learning skills of arithmetic ability, memory and concentration, enabling young learners to perform better across all subjects. He emphasised that this is key in building the confidence of young learners to maximise their potential in life. With the fast-changing technological landscape and the increasing emphasis on learning abilities, this is a critical period for young students, and SIP Abacus provides the necessary support to help acquire the skills needed to pursue their dreams for the future with a sense of confidence.

Antony Koshy, principal at Global Indian International School, was the guest of honour for the launch function. Addressing the gathering, he welcomed the SIP Abacus programme and wished them all the best. He spoke of how it complements the school curriculum and urged parents to get their children to learn such skills outside of schools.

SIP Abacus is present in 11 countries, including Bahrain, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Greece, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Nepal, Bangladesh, Cyprus and now in the UAE, with 850 centres and 5,000+ teachers. SIP Academy India Private Limited runs the world-class skill development programmes since 2003, making a significant impact on the mental potential of children. Over 1.75 lakh children across the world learn at SIP Academy every week. SIP Academy is headquartered in Chennai, and has a presence in over 300 cities in 22 states with associations with over 1,000 schools across India. SIP Academy is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organisation and proudly holds five Limca Book of Records. It was awarded the best coaching institute in skill development for children in India by Worldwide Achievers at Asia Education Summit 2015.

Visit: www.sipabacus.com/uae.