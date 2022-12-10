Sav launches ‘The Great UAE Savings Challenge’

Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

Using the power of automation and rewards, Sav is helping UAE residents stress less about day-to-day money management while also laying a sustainable foundation for their financial future. Sav is a secure financial services mobile app that helps users understand, save, and organise their money effortlessly. Recently, the brand launched its ‘The Great UAE Savings Challenge’. As a part of this initiative, users who save a mininum of Dh1,000 for 28 days get a reward of Dh30, and when users save Dh2,000 for 28 days, they get a reward of Dh50 from Sav.

On Sav, users can create multiple financial goals and save money for those goals. Users can also automate funds addition into some of their goals. To make the app rewarding, Sav offers one Sav coin for every dirham that is saved on the platform. Users can use the Sav coins to get exciting offers from their favourite brands.

“Sav intends to help users become debt-free by making savings fun. To jumpstart users’ journey towards a debt-free life, we want to offer a reward of Dh50 to our users”, said Purvi Munot, CEO of Sav. The last date to participate in the challenge is December 31. The reward will be offered to the first 3,000 participants only.