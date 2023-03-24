Sabre announces agreement with Capillary Technologies

Sameer Garde, CEO, Capillary Technologies

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an agreement with Capillary Technologies, a best-in-class loyalty management and customer data platform provider that delivers AI-based, cloud-native SaaS programmes and solutions. Through the agreement, Sabre has incorporated the Capillary Loyalty Management solution into the Sabre platforms for airlines and hoteliers, adding Capillary’s advanced loyalty management capabilities to their comprehensive offerings.

The Sabre and Capillary agreement will provide:

● Valuable insights into customer loyalty data through real-time analytics;

● New opportunities for end-to-end loyalty management and incremental revenue opportunities for airlines and hoteliers; and

● Enhanced customer experiences across the entire traveller journey.

For Sabre Hospitality customers, the Capillary hospitality platform will be integrated with Sabre Hospitality SynXis applications, including central reservations, property hub, voice agent, and booking engine. For airlines, Capillary’s loyalty management solution can be integrated with SabreSonic, customer insights, payment, and dynamic rewards products.

The Capillary Technologies solution goes beyond traditional points-focused loyalty programmes to enable brands across travel, and other sectors, to enhance consumer engagement through digital transformation. Using AI to interpret comprehensive data sets, Capillary Technologies provides meaningful, real-time insights into customer preferences, providing recommendations to empower airlines and hoteliers to step up their relationships with travellers, while enhancing revenue-creation opportunities, through truly personalised interactions across all traveller touchpoints. Capillary Technologies, has been named a leader in 'The Forrester Wave TM: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023', report. Capillary’s Loyalty+ has earned 5/5 for 13 of the 28 criteria evaluated by Forrester.

“The nature of the travel and hospitality industry has shifted dramatically in the last couple of years. With the advancements in digital technology, loyalty management solutions must spearhead this change in the travel industry. Headless technology for customer loyalty helps airlines and hotels increase customer retention through advanced analytics and AI-powered nudges. We're excited to partner with Sabre so that, together, we can bring Sabre customers, and the wider travel industry the customisable, integrated, cloud-based loyalty management solution they need for current times,” said Sameer Garde, CEO, Capillary Technologies.

With offices around the world, including a presence across the US, India, the Middle East, and Asia, Capillary Technologies brings a global understanding and focus to loyalty management.

“I’m delighted that through this alliance we can provide our airline partners with a novel approach to loyalty management that can be seamlessly integrated with their existing technology so they can rapidly respond to market conditions,” said Corrie DeCamp, senior vice president, of product management, Sabre. “Our joint loyalty management solution will enable airlines to stay connected with their flyers, understand their preferences, reward their loyalty and improve customer engagement through AI-driven recommendations that create incremental value for our customers and their frequent travellers.”

“I’m thrilled that we are further enhancing our hospitality offering through Capillary,” said Frank Trampert, senior vice president and global managing director of community sales for Sabre Hospitality. It’s vital that hoteliers can understand ever-evolving guest preferences and expectations to create differentiated experiences and keep their guests delighted at every travel touchpoint.”