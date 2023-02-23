Ramadan Night Market to provide 10 days of shopping opportunities for retailers

MAXPO Exhibitions, which has been conceptualising and establishing exhibitions, trade-shows and business events, for over a decade across the globe, is all is all set to host the Ramadan Night Market. The upcoming edition of the 10-day night market will be held during the month Ramadan at Hall 7 - Concourse 2 - Dubai World Trade Centre between April 9-18. Announcing this, M I Sait, chairman and founder, MAXPO, said that the Ramadan Night Market is the ideal opportunity for retailers to connect with a captive audience of thousands of visitors. “We are all set to provide retailers with the right platform to showcase their brands and products to an exclusive audience who will visit the event. When retailers book a stall at the Ramadan Night Market Exhibition, they get a 10-day direct access to a wide range of customers. This is a not-to-be missed opportunity for those who are looking for opportunities to enhance their business,” he added.

According to Shishir Saxena, director - Middle East, this is the time of the year when we see an enhanced level of attention being paid to shopping. “Our night market will be open from 5 pm to 2 am during the 10-day period. For retailers who are in apparel, jewellery, health and beauty products, fragrances, home appliances, handicrafts and other similar industries, we provide the gateway to reach out to a wide customer base and engage with their customers in a proactive manner. In addition, this will also be a great opportunity for those who are in the restaurant industry to serve their cuisine to a multi-cultural audience. We will be executing a systematic and strategic media campaign, covering diverse media vehicles in order to ensure that there is enough and more footfalls so that that the exhibitors get a very good ROI. Apart from the mass media, we will be doing extensive digital as well as influencer campaigns,” he pointed out.

Over the past so many years, the events and shows organised by MAXPO have played a crucial role in delivering excellent return on investments for their trade associates and business partners. MAXPO has consistently delivered world-class and incomparable services to its clients and is recognised as a leader in trade shows and event management.