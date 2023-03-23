Pet Corner partners with InsuranceMarket.ae and myAlfred for an amazing offer

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

As a pet owner, it is important to have peace of mind when it comes to the health and well-being of our furry friends. Just like humans, pets can get sick or injured, and medical bills can quickly add up. With pet insurance, you can provide the best care for your pet without worrying about unexpected costs and financial burdens as you can focus on your pet's health and recovery instead of stressing about how to pay for it.

Pet Corner has partnered with InsuranceMarket.ae and myAlfred, as they understand the importance of pet insurance. With this partnership, Pet Corner clients will enjoy an exclusive five per cent discount on pet insurance through InsuranceMarket.ae, while InsuranceMarket.ae clients get an amazing 15 per cent off across all pet corner stores through myAlfred.

Siddharth Mahindra, chief pet officer at Pet Corner, said: "Pet Corner are pioneers in the pet industry for over 20 years in the UAE, with over 12 experience stores. They provide pet food, pet care, veterinary care, in-store grooming, mobile grooming and aquarium tank maintenance and setup services. Pet Corner will provide a whopping 15 per cent off across 10,000 pet products in store.”

Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, added: "We're thrilled to partner with Pet Corner along with myAlfred to offer our clients the best possible savings on pet supplies. At InsuranceMarket.ae, we're committed to making insurance simple and accessible. Hence, by working with Pet Corner and myAlfred, we are happy to provide this exclusive offer to all Pet Corner clients looking for pet insurance."

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred said: "We're excited to collaborate with Pet Corner and offer all InsuranceMarket.ae pet owners exclusive savings on pet supplies. At myAlfred, our goal is to make life more rewarding for our members, and we believe that this partnership will help us achieve that."

To take advantage of this meowvelous offer, simply visit any Pet Corner store today.