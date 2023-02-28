Ourshopee.com launches revamped marketplace platform, offering easy registration and sales for vendors

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:38 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:40 PM

Ourshopee.com, a leading e-commerce platform in the UAE, has announced the launch of its revamped marketplace platform, providing an easier and more convenient way for vendors to sell their products online.

With the new platform, vendors can easily register and create their own storefronts, allowing them to showcase their products to a wider audience. The platform is designed to provide a hassle-free experience for vendors, enabling them to manage their inventory, sales, and transactions with ease.

"Our goal has always been to provide a seamless shopping experience for our customers, and we believe that the new platform will help us achieve this even more," said Dr Shanith Mangalat, chairman of Ourshopee.com. "By providing a more efficient and user-friendly platform for vendors, we can offer a wider range of products to our customers, ultimately enhancing their shopping experience."

In addition to the streamlined vendor registration process, the new platform features a range of advanced tools and features to help vendors grow their business. These include detailed analytics and reporting tools, as well as marketing and promotional opportunities to help vendors reach a wider audience.

The marketplace platform aims to offer over one million products, making it one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the region. Ourshopee has partnered with leading suppliers and manufacturers to ensure that customers have access to high-quality products at competitive prices. In the second phase, the new marketplace platform will also be available in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain by April 2023.

"Ourshopee.com is committed to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the UAE, and the new platform is just one of the many ways we are doing this," added Dr Mangalat. "We are excited to see how the new platform will help our vendors grow their businesses, and we look forward to continuing to provide a world-class shopping experience for our customers."

To learn more about the new platform or to register as a vendor, visit https://www.ourshopee.com/sell-with-us/ today.