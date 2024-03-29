One woman's vision: Setting new global standards in facility management

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 2:27 PM

A brilliant mind challenges the norms in the traditionally male-dominated facility management industry, driving significant change with her inspiring vision. Auberon Technology’s director and CEO, Dilly Aspatraj, proves the power of female leadership in driving innovation.

Under Dilly’s guidance, Auberon set a benchmark for progress in the global arena. Her journey is a compelling narrative of how determination, coupled with advanced technological solutions, changes the status quo and elevates standards across the board in facility management.

Auberon’s Optima Is Changing the Game

When Dilly laid the foundations for Auberon Technology 12 years ago, she was driven by a clear mission: revolutionising the facility management sector through technology. She understood that integrating people, infrastructure, and technology within built environments is critical in the operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability of spaces ranging from office buildings to hospitals. Through best practices and technology, facility management ensures that businesses meet the complex needs of their customers while optimising resource use and minimising environmental impact.

Amid this industry largely dependent on outdated practices, Dilly saw an opportunity to start a new path that prioritised ease. "Launching Auberon was about filling a void in the market with genuinely transformative solutions," she shares, reflecting on the company's early days.

It wasn't long before Auberon introduced its flagship solution, AuberonSpace, a comprehensive Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) system that epitomises the company's dedication to excellence. Designed to surpass the dynamic needs of its users, Optima offers unmatched efficiency, insightful real-time data, and a user-friendly interface. This April, Auberon is set to launch Optima, its new third-gen CAFM solution.

By enabling precise asset tracking, streamlined workflow automation, and predictive maintenance scheduling, Optima significantly enhances facilities' operational efficiency. "It was conceived as the answer to the industry's complex challenges, matching our ambition to redefine what's possible in facility management," Dilly remarks on the impact of the product.

Breaking Through Resistance in Facility Management

The journey of a pioneer is seldom smooth, and Auberon's path had its share of skepticism. The initial challenge lay not in developing its technology but in persuading the industry of its value and necessity, especially in solving challenges such as inefficient use of resources, lack of real-time data for decision-making, and the complex coordination of maintenance schedules.

However, Dilly’s steadfast conviction in her vision and the demonstrable advantages of Auberon's solutions gradually dismantled barriers of doubt. "Convincing the industry took time, but the results spoke for themselves," Dilly recounts. Today, the company has indisputably proven its worth with a portfolio of over 500 successful implementations and a user base exceeding 60,000 individuals globally.

Commitment to Sustainability

For Dilly and Auberon, sustainability is not just a buzzword but a core principle. In an age where environmental preservation is paramount, they ensure their technologies contribute positively toward ecological sustainability.

Auberon's solutions optimise resource use and minimise waste, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing operational competence and fostering environmental stewardship. "We focus on creating solutions that benefit not just our clients but the planet," Dilly emphasises the importance of green technologies in their portfolio.

Auberon’s Expanding Horizons

Looking ahead, Auberon remains ambitiously set on further technological advancement. With Dilly leading the company, it continues to explore emerging technologies to ensure its solutions stay relevant to the industry. "The future we envision at Auberon is one where technology continually evolves to meet the changing needs of facility management, driving efficiency to new heights," Dilly outlines her vision for the company's continued innovation and leadership.

Dilly's journey with Auberon is more than merging technology and business. It shows transformative leadership that inspires change beyond the confines of the industry. "My aspiration is for Auberon to lead innovations and inspire a legacy of transformation that motivates future leaders to envision and actualise a better world," Dilly concludes, determined for the company to guide the next wave of facility management solutions.