North London Collegiate School Dubai named top IB School for two consecutive years

Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 4:53 PM

The North London Collegiate School (NLCS) Dubai has been ranked the top performing school in the UAE for the IB diploma programme for the second consecutive year, by Education Advisers Ltd, an education consultancy led by renowned British educationalists.

Furthermore, NLCS Dubai has been ranked in the Global Top 100 schools for the IB Diploma Programme and is also among only three schools from the Middle East region to appear in the League Table for 2022.

Commenting on the new achievement, James Monaghan, principal of NLCS Dubai, said: “Our external examination results are a wonderful reflection of both the dedication and hard work of the students, and the commitment and support from the teachers. In addition to these results, our ambitious education programme along with a strong pastoral care provision and a world-class enrichment programme underpins our ethos that aims to create floors, not ceilings for our students. We wish our students the very best and great success in their endeavours.”

The IB curriculum private school has been established in 2017 with over 300 pupils. Often touted as one of the best in the emirate, NLCS Dubai with its international profile of teachers who have mainly trained in the UK teaching sector, now offers ambitious education to more than 1300 pupils from over 65 countries.

Operated by Meraki Education which is focused on providing the best education and development through world-class learning and state-of-the-art facilities, its pupils have over the years landed offers from prestigious universities in the UK, USA, Canada, South Korea, UAE and beyond. These include Ivy League college — Columbia University, University of California, Los Angeles in the US, the London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London (UCL), St Andrews and Durham University in the UK.

The school continues its stellar record of academic achievement in the Middle Years Programme results with an average score of 49 points for 2021 and 2022. Last year, three of the school’s pupils achieved the perfect score of 56 out of 56 in middle years programme, a feat achieved by only nine other pupils across the world.

The middle years programme employs enquiry-based learning and project work in building pupils’ knowledge, skills and attitudes that prepare them for the demanding requirements of university and employment life.

The IB Diploma study programme is an internationally recognised school curriculum designed to equip students with the knowledge and edge to prepare them for success at university and life beyond.

It includes six subject groups, including studies in language and literature, language acquisition, individuals and societies, sciences, mathematics, and arts.

To learn more about NLCS Dubai, visit nlcsdubai.ae/

To view the latest IB Diploma Programme Global 100 list, visit their website www.ib-schools.com/league-tables/global-top-ib-schools

To view the latest IB Diploma Programme UAE List, visit their website www.ib-schools.com/united-arab-emirates-league-tables