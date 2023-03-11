Noor Stars radiates in Aldo’s 2023 Ramadan collection launch event

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:14 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:41 PM

Aldo recently launched its new Ramadan 2023 Collection campaign, featuring Middle Eastern YouTube sensation and content creator, Noor Stars. The content creator was flanked by top influencers, celebrities, and TV personalities wearing the Ramadan collection. Noor said: “Working with Aldo, a brand that authentically captures the essence of Ramadan celebrations year over year is truly inspiring.

As for many families across the globe, Ramadan is a season we all look forward to – a reflective time to gather with those we love. This campaign embodies those sentiments, through their beautiful visual storytelling.”

Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, chief brand and product officer at Aldo, said: “Elegance, authenticity and resilience is what comes to mind when you think of Noor Stars. She perfectly embodies just what this campaign symbolises to us and the values that we want to convey as a brand.” The omnichannel campaign was launched on February 27.