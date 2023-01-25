Mistakes are just part of the journey and I love them," says Eric Akoa

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 5:21 PM

In the next year do you think you could save up enough money to buy a house or maybe even survive a year without income while you build your business? After listening to Eric Akoa share how he went from being a waiter to Super model by 28, it’s going to be hard to make many excuses about why you can’t. He has an incredible story.

At age 25 he decided he would buy a house by the time he was 28. He lives in the Dubai area, so the real estate there isn’t all that cheap.

He worked two jobs as a super model and influencer to save up the money to achieve his goal. Today he is a super model, actor, fitness trainer and influencer.

Some important lessons from our conversation include:

Why he loves making mistakes and he shares some of his favourite mistakes, how he assessed his strengths and built a business around them and why delayed gratification was crucial to his financial success.

Life skills that matter in this episode include self-directed learning, self-assessment and habit alignment.

How Akoa works and thinks:

Akoa starts his day at 6:30 am, with core work activities that include networking, acquisition, seeking great deals, writing, and working out.

Akoa prefers a warm office with very intelligent people who challenge his ideas. He blogs atleast once a month and regains focus by vacationing, both planned and spontaneous as needed (taking six to eight weeks off per year). He has a 90-day goal to feature in more movies and model for high fashion brands.

Akoa prescribes the following steps to gain more control of spending habits

Get comfortable being uncomfortable.

Focus on delayed gratification.

Take an inventory of your strength. Exploit your own strengths.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.