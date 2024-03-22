Minimising the risk of tracking using the Tumbler.io Bitcoin Mixer

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:53 PM

Anonymity plays an important role in our modern life, especially in the context of the Internet, where the safety of users is at stake. Many people mistakenly believe that using Bitcoin provides complete anonymity, but this is far from the case. Today we'll look at how using a Bitcoin mixer can help you maintain your anonymity, as well as what mistakes to avoid.

What is a Bitcoin Mixer?

The essence of the Bitcoin mixer is that each token has its own unique identifier, which allows you to trace its path from the sender to the recipient through various crypto addresses. A Bitcoin mixer allows you to break this chain of custody, providing an additional level of anonymity. The process looks like this:

The user sends his tokens to the mixer, indicating an alternative crypto address to receive funds.

Tokens are mixed with other Bitcoins in a mixer.

After this, the user receives completely different coins to his alternative address.

As a result, the transaction chain is broken, making it difficult to track. There are also mixers that provide additional features to make the tracking process more complex.

What is the Difference Between Bitcoin Mixers

There are two types of Bitcoin mixers: first and second generation. At the beginning of their development, the services offered cryptocurrency mixing services. However, it soon became obvious that they had disadvantages:

Permanent addresses of crypto wallets.

Fixed commissions.

No possibility of delayed payments.

These problems made it easy to track transactions through data on the blockchain and the use of blockchain analytics, as well as specialised programmes for analysis, led to a loss of anonymity.

Possibility of deferred transactions, which allows you to hide the time of their implementation.

The ability to send and receive tokens to various crypto addresses, including from several wallets at the same time.

Dividing the sent tokens into parts with a choice of different times, addresses and amounts.

Carrying out random transactions with random frequency to one or more addresses.

By using all these features, the user can completely hide his transactions.

How to Choose a Bitcoin Mixer?

Choosing a Bitcoin mixer requires caution, as the wrong choice can result in loss of funds or compromise of your anonymity.

Research reputation

Do your research and check other users' reviews of the mixer. Check forums, blogs, and social media for information about the reliability and safety of your mixer.

Check your anonymity

Make sure the mixer you choose actually offers anonymity. Check what data is collected when you use the mixer and make sure it will not be used to identify you as a user.

Commission and limits

Check the commission charged by the mixer for performing a transaction, as well as possible limits on the minimum and maximum transaction amount.

Supported cryptocurrencies

Make sure the mixer supports the cryptocurrency you want to mix.

How to Use Bitcoin Mixers to Maintain Anonymity

We provide specific recommendations to ensure complete anonymity when using the Bitcoin blockchain:

Divide wallets into two categories: for storage and for conducting transactions. It is recommended to use the first option in the form of a desktop application installed on a virtual machine.

For each transaction, use a cryptocurrency mixer and change multiple recipient addresses. This will cut the chain of transactions, ensuring complete anonymity.

Don't forget to use a VPN and the TOR browser. Using these tools together ensures that the IP address is completely encrypted and replaced with a completely different one.

Why Choose Tumbler.io?

We suggest choosing this particular service, since it stands out according to all criteria. That's why:

No personal data of users is stored. The best Bitcoin mixer Tumbler.io does not use cookies and does not require authorization or verification. It can be used via TOR and VPN. In addition, information about the user’s visit is completely deleted after 24 hours, ensuring complete anonymity.

The service is capable of mixing coins 100 per cent, regardless of the number of participants. This is backed by its own reserve of 500 Bitcoins, which guarantees the ability to mix in any situation.

There are three levels of security, including protection from analytical services such as ddos-guard and the like. Tumbler code is provided that eliminates the possibility of re-sending coins and is encrypted using cryptographic methods. Only the Tumbler.io’s system can decrypt it. During decryption, the data is deleted and a new Tumbler code is created with new information about the operation, which is stored by the user.

This service has all the necessary functionality to interrupt a transaction: the ability to delay a transfer, sending and receiving from multiple addresses, etc. In addition, it uses innovative technology that combines mixing with CoinJoin.

— Ashok Kumar is the marketing head at Metaverse of Things. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.