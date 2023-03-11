Midea showcases 2023 line up at UAE Business Partner Convention

Home appliance brand Midea gathered 100 of the UAE’s top home appliance retailers at Versace Hotel, Al Jaddaf for an interactive sales driving event. The brand was the only one with a full range of home appliance products in every category, offering a comprehensive view of its range to the channel partners.

Midea provided an overview of its global growth ambitions and strategic focus in the UAE market, followed by a highlight of its latest cutting-edge technologies and flagship products in its 2023 line up. The event also gave an opportunity to thank and appreciate the partners for their commitment to promote Midea products through their stores. Coincidentally, the brand also achieved its all-time highest sales in UAE in the month of February.

Scott Fu, president for EMEA region at Midea Group, said: “This is our first annual business partner convention since 2019, and we are delighted to be hosting a physical event after last few years of online interaction. It’s important for us to meet with our valued dealers to strengthen our partnership and share insights into the year ahead. This year saw Midea host a record number of attendees, announce growth in our product line available in the region and share updates on Midea’s overall strategy.”

The brand also highlighted the importance of innovative, user-friendly, and affordable products for family households while emphasising easy-to-use products with energy-saving solutions, helping create a better world for future generations.