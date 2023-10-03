Megavrse unleashed: A dive into Web 3.0's future with Simon Fletcher on Crypto OGs on Binance Live

Andres Meneses, founder of Crypto Ogs

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 3:51 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:02 PM

In a riveting episode of Crypto OGS on Binance Live's hosted by the charismatic Andres Meneses, listeners were taken on a whirlwind tour of the metaverse's potential. At the center of the storm? Simon Fletcher of Megavrse, whose insights promise to redefine our digital horizons.

Community stands as the keystone for Megavrse's vision, Simon declared. "A stellar team and groundbreaking developers are indispensable, but without community buy-in, all is in vain."

Simon Fletcher, COO of Crypto Ogs

Andres, ever the astute interviewer, drew parallels between robust communities and nation-state successes. He dropped hints of Megavrse's potential collaborations in the UAE, a region blazing trails in innovation.

"The UAE is forward-thinking, and they recognise the massive potential of the metaverse," Simon noted. "We're in the midst of discussions with leading innovators across a wide range of government departments there."

As Apple's Vision Pro came under the lens, Simon hinted at its ability to catalyse major shifts within the metaverse realm. "Apple's Vision Pro will be transformative, and Megavrse aims to be right at the forefront of this evolution."

Amidst the tech-heavy dialogue, a moment of levity ensued as Andres's intrigue about his personalised avatar bubbled up. Simon, with a glint of humour, remarked, "Your avatar is on its way!" Adding to that, he emphasised the intricacies of their creations, "Our avatars are not just visual delights; the integrated AI ensures every element, from appearance to voice, resonates authenticity."

Concluding this high-voltage session, Andres's enthusiasm was palpable, expressing eagerness to delve deeper into the vast expanse of Megavrse alongside Simon.

For those eager to explore the dynamic shifts the metaverse is set to usher in, Crypto OGs on Binance Live is the destination. The digital horizon stretches out, invitingly.