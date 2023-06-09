MCA announces further business expansion, strengthening services

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 3:53 PM

MCA has announced its further expansion, marking an exciting development in its business activities. ASR Chartered Accountants, a prominent Dubai-based firm specialising in statutory audit, VAT, and accounting services will be transferring all its business to MCA Auditing and MCA Management Consultants (MCA Gulf), that went effective from June 1. This strategic transfer will bring together an extensive expertise and resources to deliver even greater value to esteemed ASR clients.

ASR Chartered Accountants has built a strong reputation in the industry, and are honoured to welcome its talented team to the MCA family. This transfer will enable them to expand their service offerings and enhance the level of support they provide to their clients. With the combined knowledge and experience of both firms, the firm is well-positioned to offer comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the region.

The addition of ASR Chartered Accountants’ active clientele to its portfolio further strengthens the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional services.

S Venkatesh, managing partner at MCA Gulf, said: “We are confident that our expanded team of multifaceted professionals, who bring a wealth of experience and insights in a variety of professional fields that go beyond audit, taxation, and accounting, will greatly benefit clients and contribute to their success.”

“At MCA, we have always been dedicated to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction. This transfer aligns with our vision of continuous growth and enables us to better serve our clients’ diverse needs. We extend our warmest welcome to the ASR Chartered Accountants team and their clients, as we look forward to embarking on this new chapter. Together, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results and create even greater value for our clients,” he added.