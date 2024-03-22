Magzoid Magazine and Brands For Less unveil a groundbreaking collaboration for March edition cover

Advay Sureka

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 3:04 PM

Magzoid Magazine, a beacon in the MENA region's creative community, collaborates with the iconic retail chain Brands For Less (BFL) to unveil its March edition, adorned with a groundbreaking cover design. This edition proudly features a Ramadan-themed doodle by the exceptionally talented young artist, Advay Sureka, ingeniously integrated with the distinctive look of a Brands For Less shopping bag.

This innovative cover is a tribute to the cultural essence of Ramadan and embodies the commercial spirit of Brands For Less, known for its unique approach to retail and branding. This collaboration underscores the fusion of art, commerce, and tradition, celebrating the UAE's vibrant creative economy.

Featuring Sureka's art, the cover exemplifies the power of young creativity and its fresh perspective on traditional celebrations. This initiative highlights the importance of nurturing talent and showcasing art in unexpected places, from gallery walls to retail bag designs.

By transforming its cover into a canvas that mirrors the aesthetic of a BFL bag, Magzoid Magazine and BFL challenge traditional boundaries of magazine and retail branding. This partnership invites readers to explore the interconnectedness of art, culture, and commerce, emphasizing modern retail's role in celebrating traditional festivities.

Magzoid Magazine's March edition is a declaration of the magazine's innovative ethos and its commitment to exploring the intersection of art, culture, and business. It serves as a creative reminder of the possibilities that lie in reimagining everyday objects as cultural storytelling masterpieces.

This special edition is now available, offering readers a unique blend of creativity, tradition, and artistry. To purchase your copy, visit: https://magzoid.com/magazine-magzoid/