Liva Insurance B.S.C — Independent auditors' report on the summary of financial statements

The summary financial statements, which comprise the summary statement of financial position as at 31st December 2023 and the summary statement of profit or loss for the year then ended, are derived from the audited financial statements of Liva Insurance B.S.C (c) UAE Branches for the year ended 31st December 2023.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Summary Financial Statements

The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary financial statements and the audit report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements and the audit report thereon. The summary financial statements and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of the our audit report on the audited financial statements.

The Audited Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our report dated March 25.

Management's Responsibility for the Summary Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements in accordance with the applicable provisions of the UAE Federal Law No. (32) of 2021 and UAE Federal Law No. (48) of 2023 (previously UAE Federal Law No. (6) of 2007 as amended).

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised), Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.

GRANT THORNTON

Farouk Mohamed

Registration No: 86

Dubai, United Arab Emirates