Jaquar World Dubai: A leading global bath and light destination

In a city celebrated for luxury, Jaquar World stands as a beacon of unmatched opulence in bathroom and lighting solution

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:33 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:43 PM

Jaquar, the epitome of bathroom elegance, proudly presents its latest gem in the UAE: the Jaquar World Showroom. Jaquar World is one of the largest branded global chain of complete bathroom and lighting solutions destination showrooms, present across the globe in over 55 countries.

At Jaquar World a customer could walk in, conceptualise one’s own bathroom and lighting concept; get professional inputs in design and product technical support that help make one’s concepts into reality; get first-hand experience of what one is about to make; and find all the relevant products and services with unmatched customer support.

Focusing on complete bathroom and lighting solutions, Jaquar World offers everything one could dream of in the bathroom space from faucets to showers to sanitary ware to a wide range of wellness solutions to commercial to architectural lighting from two of its most respected global brands – Artize (luxury segment) and Jaquar (premium segment) – which conform to the highest global quality standards and have been awarded several global design and excellence awards.

A testament to this legacy is the new and sprawling 14,000 sq ft showroom in Dubai, located on Sheikh Zayed Road. It's not just a space; it's an immersive journey into luxury of bath and light concepts. The destination showroom is an epitome of modern design, with its minimalist yet sophisticated layout. Visitors are greeted by a stunning array of bathroom fittings, faucets, and shower systems, each piece meticulously crafted to enhance functionality and elevate the aesthetics of any space. The lighting section boasts an impressive collection of designer luminaires and innovative lighting solutions that can transform any room into a work of art.

"Jaquar World Dubai represents our commitment to offering the best in luxury and innovation to our discerning customers. Dubai, known for its architectural marvels and unparalleled luxury, was the natural choice for our biggest flagship destination showroom. We are thrilled to introduce Jaquar's world-class bath and light products to the city that appreciates and demands the very best in design and functionality," states Rajesh Mehra, director and promoter, Jaquar Group.

The showroom is a harmonious blend of Jaquar's premium offerings, from timeless bathroom fittings to modern designs. Their foray into lighting showcases a symphony of luminosity, marrying functionality with artistry. For those seeking unparalleled luxury, the Artize range promises avant-garde designs that transform bathrooms into opulent sanctuaries. Conversely, collections echoing timeless elegance ensure that sophistication remains undying.

"Jaquar World Dubai isn't just about showcasing products; it's about creating an immersive experience. The interactive displays allow visitors to touch, feel, and experience the products first-hand, providing valuable insights into their superior craftsmanship and functionality. Whether you're a homeowner, interior designer, or architect, this showroom is a treasure trove of inspiration," added Vinayak, country manager UAE, Jaquar Group

