Japan embassy in UAE hosts 'Anime, Manga and Games: Seminar on entrepreneurship in the creative industry between Japan and the UAE'

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 3:41 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 3:42 PM

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE, with participation from Ministry of Culture and Youth, organised a seminar titled 'Anime, Manga and Games: Seminar on entrepreneurship in the creative industry between Japan and the UAE' on November 4 at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas.

The seminar was held to share the ideas and knowledge on the Japanese contents, such as manga and anime, as well as to discuss the collaboration between Japan and the UAE in the field of creative industry.

Three entrepreneurs and a creator who are active in Japan and/or the UAE shared their knowledge and experiences, while an official from Ministry of Culture and Youth gave a presentation on the UAE’s 'National Strategy for Culture and Creative Industries (NSCCI)', emphasising the importance of fostering professionals in the industry.

The seminar also featured a Japanese university’s professor who gave a special presentation on design thinking and his manga project that applied the method. This seminar was organised with a purpose of supporting the implementation of NSCCI as well.

The seminar witnessed the enthusiastic participation of about 100 high school and university students, academics from prestigious institutions, as well as individuals keenly interested in the field of culture and creative industry entrepreneurship.