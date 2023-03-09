InsuranceMarket.ae wins 'best insurance platform' award from InsureTek

Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, one of the leading insurance platforms in the UAE, has been awarded the best insurance platform award from the Insuretek Golden Shield Excellence Awards for 2023. This prestigious award recognises an insurance provider that offers a seamless user experience and innovative features, which are an outstanding contribution to the insurance industry in the UAE and its commitment to providing insurance solutions through qualified and professional insurance advisors using technology.

InsuranceMarket.ae's innovative technology, combined with the expertise of its insurance advisors, has changed the way insurance is purchased and compared in the UAE. The company's platform has an intuitive user interface. This allows clients to compare insurance quotes and offers from different Insurance providers quickly and easily, ensuring they receive the best coverage at the most valuable prices, with the added benefit of having knowledgeable advisors available to assist customers with any questions or concerns.

Speaking about the award, Avinash Babur, the CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae said, “We are honoured to receive the Best Insurance Platform award. At InsuranceMarket.ae, we leverage innovative technology and the expertise of our insurance advisors to make insurance comparison and purchase more accessible and convenient for everyone in the UAE. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team of advisors and our partners, who have helped us build a platform that delivers exceptional value to our customers. We believe that technology, combined with the knowledge and guidance of our advisors, can help transform the insurance industry and make it more customer-centric. We will continue to invest in our platform and our advisors to drive innovation and growth.”

InsuranceMarket.ae has set the standard for insurance providers in the UAE, and winning the best insurance platform award from Insuretek Golden Shield Excellence Awards for 2023 has cemented the company's position as a leader in the industry.