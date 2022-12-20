How swelling software stacks are becoming the new hidden cost of progress

Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 5:38 PM

Technology exists to simplify tasks; This was the entire idea until the pandemic hit the world, transforming the work culture globally. With employees working remotely, companies went on a spree adopting SaaS applications to Fastrack productivity without realising its potential to cause software bloat. As the saying goes — too many cooks can spoil a broth, companies with a large number of employees managing stopgaps with multiple app solutions are losing productivity because all these applications were not designed to work in sync with each other. As a result, employees lose several productive hours wrangling software applications.

Maropost, a new-age tech company, found early product market fit by providing unity to the fragmented in marketing automation, retail/ wholesale, e-commerce, and logistics. Co-founded by Ross Andrew Paquette and Jagdeep Singh in 2011, Maropost bootstrapped from scratch, becoming a tech unicorn worth over a billion today. The company is spinning millions in ARR with more than 5K global customers. While tech companies worldwide gradually overcame the pandemic-induced economic setback through layoffs, Maropost expanded its team by hiring seasoned talent;

Paquette started his career in 2008 as an email marketing sales executive when the global recession began. His customer-first approach soon snowballed his earnings, surpassing the company CEO’s. Within a year, another firm took over the company while Paquette continued his career in sales. During this time, he thought of building a lifestyle business selling an email marketing system. This idea later culminated in the foundation of Maropost.

With an aim to acquire 10 customers to generate a continuous stream of revenue through their SAAS application, Maropost transformed into a tech giant, creating over $60 million in ARR. As with businesses, there are inherent challenges; The company had its fair share, which negatively affected its growth, but under the passionate leadership of Ross, it spun back to its position as a unified e-commerce, retail, marketing automation, search, and helpdesk platform. During the last couple of years, Maropost has acquired three companies that were market leaders in e-commerce, retail and search software to accelerate its growth further.

Maropost acquired Netohq.com in 2020 to help strengthen the company's e-commerce division. The acquisition of RetailExpress.com.au and Findify.io in 2021 and 2022, respectively, was intended to position itself as a global leader in the commerce space, both online and retail. With its innovative approach toward technology, Maropost has earned several titles and awards in the marketing automation and Ecommerce space from the likes of Deloitte, NORA and Canadian Business.

In 2021, Maropost was named the 'Best Marketing Software Company' of the year. In addition, the company was listed as a G2 Leader in Marketing Automation and Personalisation Software and ranked 10 in the 2019 'Growth 500'. Currently one of Canada's top five fastest-growing companies, Maropost bootstrapped its way from a few hundred employees to a tech unicorn without raising any funds.

Following the series of accomplishments in the tech space, Paquette and Singh are focused on unifying the products of Maropost to make them accessible globally. Maropost will continue to expand in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to become the best choice for mid-market companies across its e-commerce, retail, marketing automation, search and helpdesk products.

Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.