Heriot-Watt University Dubai granted institutional licensure by Ministry of Education UAE

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 11:52 AM

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has announced that it has been granted Initial Institutional Licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The CAA is the UAE federal government’s quality assurance agency for higher education, and is designed to assure prospective students, their families, employers, and other stakeholders that licensed institutions and their programmes meet levels of academic quality consistent with current international practice.

Speaking on the occasion, professor Dame Heather McGregor, provost and vice- principal at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “The granting of Initial Institutional Licensure is a milestone for Heriot-Watt University in Dubai. It is an integral part of our strategic plan to further build on our success and commitment to this region, as well as acknowledgement of the high quality and standards of teaching and learning that the University has upheld here for the last 16 years. For graduates, it means that, once programme accreditation is complete, they will be able to pursue further degrees in CAA-accredited universities if they choose. It will also enable them to work with greater ease in government and government-related sectors across the Gulf and wider MENA region."

As part of the Licensure Review, the External Review Team from the Ministry of Education commended Heriot-Watt University Dubai on several fronts, including the globally integrated nature of the University; its robust governance and quality assurance processes; the student-centered approach and exemplary engagement of students as co-creators of their learning environment; and the modern, digitally enabled campus in Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP). The University will now begin the process to accredit academic programmes.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai established its presence in the UAE in 2005, as the first University to open a campus in Academic City, Dubai and started with an initial offering of three programmes and a student population of 120. Today, it is home to approximately 4000 students enrolled across some 92 programmes and is one of the top UK universities in Dubai for business and links with industry, with a five-star rating by the KHDA three years in a row.

For more information, please visit: www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm