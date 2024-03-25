Gorica Challengers clinch victory in CPL 2024 finals: Celebrating cricket excellence and emerging talent

By simplifying the business establishment process, Alliance Street Consultancy offers a holistic suite of services that facilitates the entrepreneurial journey
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 has concluded with fervor and excitement, as Gorica Challengers emerged triumphant after a thrilling showdown against Team Eagles in the finals. The tournament, renowned for bringing together top cricket talent from across the UAE, showcased exceptional performances and honoured cricket legends while fostering growth opportunities for emerging players.
In a display of outstanding skill and sportsmanship, Gorica Challengers secured their place in cricket history by clinching the championship title in the CPL 2024. Their journey to victory was marked by determination, teamwork, and unparalleled talent on the field.
Individual accolades were awarded to Asir for best batsman, Imran Khan for best bowler and fielder, and Farook Nafis for making the best catch, Bathi Akthar for Emerging Player. Imran Khan's outstanding performance also earned him the title of 'Most Valuable Player'.
The grandeur of the award ceremony was elevated by the presence of esteemed chief guests, including Latheef Gurupura from Ani Trading Co, Noushad, owner of Challengers DXB, and Althaf Usman, founder of Challengers DXB. Their presence underscored the significance of the CPL in promoting cricket excellence and fostering a spirit of camaraderie within the sporting community.
Joining the esteemed guests were Irshad from Nafis Group, Haneef from ID Vision, Anwar Concept, Keerthi Gorica, Sajjad Manager of Seven Districts, Lokesh Dubailok Influencer, and Ashraf Mukka from Hassan Al Aithan KSA, all of whom added to the prestige of the event with their presence.
Furthermore, the presence of all members of the CPL Management highlighted the collective effort and dedication invested in making the tournament a resounding success.
