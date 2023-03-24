Godrej & Boyce Mfg.Co.Ltd inks agreement with Al Nabooda Interiors LLC

Baderuddin Panakkat, business head — security and storage division, Al Nabooda Interiors and Javed Lique, divisional manager — security and storage division, Al Nabooda Interiors with Godrej / Safari safes.

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 3:40 PM

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd announced the appointment of Al Nabooda Interiors LLC as its sales and service channel partner in the UAE. The agreement covers the Godrej brand of burglary resistant safes, media safes, depository safes, high security safes, vault and strong room doors and safire brand fire resistant safes and record protection cabinets. According to Baderuddin Panakkat, business head — security and storage division at Al Nabooda Interiors LLC, this new association will provide a platform to offer the right products and solutions, in the category, with the assurance of efficient sales and complete after sales support to the customer in the UAE.

Pushkar Gokhale, vice-president and business head at Godrej Security Solutions, said: “There is an inherent need to have burglary as well as fire resistant safes. People have realised the importance to safeguard their valuables and as an organisation, we are well positioned to meet this requirement through our wide range of products.”

"Since 1902, Godrej Security Solutions, a division of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, has been India’s first choice when it comes to integrated security solutions for families and institutions. For the majority of the top public and private banks in India, Godrej produces vaults, lockers and secure room doors. With a presence in more than 55 countries, including the Middle East, South East Asia, Far East Asia, East Africa, USA, Europe and the SAARC countries, Godrej has earned the trust of our customers due to our commitment to quality, differentiated, integrated and intelligent solutions that are created to satisfy even the most discerning customers. Today, we are India’s only comprehensive security solutions provider, offering a wide range of integrated security options for commercial, industrial and residential premises. We want to make consumers more proactive about their security. We have now appointed Al Nabooda Interiors as our sales and service channel partner in the UAE,” Gokhale added.

Javed Lique, divisional manager — security and storage division at Al Nabooda Interiors, added: “Al Nabooda has always been in the forefront of providing innovative solutions. Our association with Godrej will enhance our product range, allowing us to offer a bouquet of security solutions to our customers.

The security and storage division has a wide range of products and systems from traditional and designer home safes, fire resistant safes and cabinets, records and media protection cabinets, burglary protection safes, high security graded safes, strongroom and vault doors, modular vaults, automated and manual safe deposit lockers, mobile and static shelving systems, IP locks, paper shredders, digital data media shredders etc. We represent globally reputed brands and offer the most ideal solutions specifically meeting the customer requirements. We are now proud to represent Godrej,” added Lique.