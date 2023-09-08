Global Citizen Consultants (GCC) enables secure and credible avenues for additional citizenship

The company possesses authentic licenses granted by various nations, providing transparent and lawful services to help individuals and families attain a second citizenship or residency

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 10:56 AM

Obtaining a second citizenship through real estate investment and other means has become a popular trend. This increase in interest has also raised a cause for concern, that of choosing credible companies with relevant licenses and authorisations. Amidst this backdrop, Global Citizens Consultants (GCC), a pioneering firm specialising in second citizenship and residency programmes through investment stands a class apart. GCC possesses authentic licenses granted by various nations, providing transparent and lawful services to help individuals and families attain a second citizenship or residency – with a success rate showing over 5,000 successful second citizenships delivered.

One of the most prominent figures to have availed of GCC’s services is renowned artist, Melhem Zein. Speaking on the successful venture, Taher Shehab, CEO of GCC, commented, "Zein sought a second passport to facilitate his work, involving travel to different countries for performances. Delays or visa denials would hinder his work. He contacted us at our Beirut branch, where we provided him with the necessary assistance for obtaining a Caribbean citizenship. He received it in July, sharing the news on his social media as a message of gratitude for our credibility, efficiency, and swift services."

Shehab also highlighted their distinction as a government-authorised agent accredited by Caribbean nations. Global Citizen Consultants has branches worldwide, including Miami, Dubai, Tunisia, Nigeria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey. Additionally, a new branch is poised to open in Riyadh. GCC's diverse team of specialists assists investors in choosing the right programme for their goals. The company has to-date never received a rejection a request. This is a result of their expertise and credibility, and high regard with Caribbean governments.

Shehab emphasises GCC's recognition as the best residency and citizenship services provider in 2023. As authorised agents for five Caribbean countries, GCC's competence and professionalism stand out. Their expertise extends beyond the Caribbean to European countries like Greece, Spain, Malta, and Canada, where they are a licensed advisory agent appointed by the Canadian government. In a landscape clouded by deceptive practices, GCC offers authenticity and professionalism, guiding individuals their dreams of global mobility through legitimate citizenship and residency programmes.

Shehab, discussing the advantages of acquiring a second citizenship through Global Citizenship Consultants, emphasises the practical benefits of tailored consultations. This approach ensures optimal services at reasonable administrative fees, covering pre- and post-citizenship inquiries. The company further assists with document preparation, review, and submission, including liaising with Caribbean embassies and aiding in company establishment and bank account setup. The diverse team at GCC specialises in investment-based citizenship and residency, promising customised, quality services at competitive costs.Beyond property investment, Global Citizenship Consultants also presents alternative paths, like donating to state funds for a specified cost.

When asked about GCC’s expectations of changes to Caribbean citizenship programmes, Shehab says that due to the increasing interest in applications, the countries offering citizenship have undertaken additional efforts to maintain the integrity of the process. He notes that the move to increasing the investment amount, and the security audits and interviews are normal changes, in order to maintain the value of the passport in the global context. Costs vary based on country, family size, and dependent ages, and each individual applicant is examined with strict measures.

The goal is to improve the efficiency of these programmes and grant citizenship only to applicants with a clean record, free from any issues that could tarnish the reputation of the country granting them its citizenship and passport, thereby enhancing its global standing.

Shehab concludes by advising those seeking stability and a better life for themselves and their families to consider Global Citizenship Consultants for securing a second citizenship. This applies to those looking to secure top-quality healthcare and education worldwide, high-net-worth individuals, investors aiming to expand their businesses, employees of international companies seeking learning opportunities worldwide, and students aspiring to study abroad, who may face limitations due to their current citizenship. A second passport could open doors around the world.

For more information, visit https://globalcitizenconsultants.com.