Four Seasons Resort Seychelles: An ultimate island retreat experience

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:13 PM

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island offers a true castaway experience with unrivalled privacy and absolute freedom. Experience this pristine tropical sanctuary featuring luxury villa accommodations, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, deluxe spa, fine dining and world-class recreation.

Eid, the most awaited festival of feasts and joy is expected to fall next month, so what better way to unwind and relax at this island paradise? The resort is all set to serve guests with its special Lebanese buffet and a unique amenity will be served for those celebrating.

For guests practising fasting, the resort will arrange an oriental set menu for Iftar (breaking fast) at the Claudine and through in–villa-dining. What more? A late BBQ with bonfire will also take place in Castaway (feet in the sand) along with fun activities in the evening like stargazing and conversations.

Other facilities at the resort include a fitness center, teen's club, ‘Kids for All Seasons’ programme and pop-up movie nights.

Suites and residences

The resort’s collection of two, three, four-and five-bedroom luxury Residence Villas are perfect for larger families or groups of friends seeking a private island retreat to call their own. With a full kitchen, open-air lounge, private pool and lush tropical gardens to while away the day in, enjoy privileged access to our pristine beach.

Suites

Conveniently located next to the Discovery Centre and close to the Resort’s restaurants and amenities, Suites are ideal for families with young children or adults travelling together, featuring private terraces, pools and direct beach access.

All of the private retreats come with the care of a Residence Host, who is on hand to help facilitate your island adventures throughout your stay. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/seychellesdesroches/accommodations.