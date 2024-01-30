Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023: A resounding success celebrating healthcare pioneers

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, a prestigious event that recognised and celebrated outstanding achievements in the healthcare industry, concluded on December 10, 2023, at the breathtaking Al Sahara Desert Resort in Dubai, UAE. The event was a resounding success, bringing together luminaries from the healthcare sector to honour excellence and innovation.

By Abu Talha Follow us on







This year's Forttuna Awards held a special significance as it marked a visionary initiative by its founders, Raul Handa and Aditii Handa. The couple embarked on a journey to create a platform that would recognise and applaud the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals and organisations worldwide.

Raul Handa, the founder and CEO of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, emphasised the importance of acknowledging the tireless work of healthcare professionals, especially in the face of unprecedented global challenges. He stated, "Our aim with the Forttuna Awards was to inspire and foster transformation and recognise individuals and organizations making a significant impact on the well-being of our communities."

Aditii Handa, co-founder and CBDO of the Forttuna Awards shared her vision for the event, "We wanted to create an event that not only honours outstanding achievements but also provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The Forttuna Awards are more than just an award show, they are a catalyst for positive change."

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 featured several categories, including awards for hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare professionals, each carefully designed to highlight different facets of the industry.

The Awards Gala, set against the stunning backdrop of the Al Sahara Desert Resort, was a night to remember—with notable personalities such as Jimmy Mistry, CMD of Della Group; Dr Megha Aggarwal and Vikas Bhambra from healthcare sector skill council, Govt of India; Ashish Tripathi, founder of Tzar Labs; Dr Romit Purohit, head of health at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Eng Ahmed Al Hosani, UAE's first classical singer and founding member of the Emirati Musicians' Association and Yaqoob Al Ali, executive director and private advisor at the ofice of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, gracing the Awards Gala with their presence, making it a truly unforgettable evening

Far beyond a mere ceremony of accolades, the night unfolded as a splendid panorama of talent, featuring captivating performances by Krushna Abhishek, actor/entertainer; DJ Sunny Leone; Shatha Hassoun, Morrocan-Iraqi singer; Meet Brothers, Bollywood music director duo; and A Band of Boys. Vipul Roy, charming host, added an extra layer of humour and charisma, transforming the event into an evening of glamour, celebration, and unparalleled entertainment.

The founders expressed their gratitude to all participants, nominees, and partners who contributed to making the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 a grand success. They also extended their warm appreciation to the esteemed jury members, who rigorously evaluated the nominations and ensured fairness and transparency in the selection process.

As the curtain fell on the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, the healthcare community came together, inspired and invigorated, ready to continue their journey toward shaping a healthier, more innovative future for all. The founders, Raul Handa and Aditii Handa, look forward to carrying this legacy forward and making the Forttuna Awards an even greater force for positive change in the years to come.

List of Winners:-

Minu Basi is the wellness visionary of the year, global.

Dr Basma Ghandourah is the restorative dentist of the year, Middle East.

Dr Michael Conner is the healthCare and wellness educator of the year, global.

Dr Sujit Kumar Bhattacharya is the rheumatologist of the year, India.

Dr Minerva Kelada is the lifetime achievement award, Global.

Geraldine Lo Monaco is an energy medicine practitioner of the year, Europe.

Dr Rajesh Shetty - Dazzle Dental is the dental clinic of the year, India.

Dr Neeta Nagra is the young healthcare entrepreneur of the year, global.

Celestia Faith Chong is the healthcare marketer of the year, Asia.

Dr Krishnan Nair is the orthodontist of the year, UAE.

Badal Shah is the healthcare entrepreneur of the year, global.

Dr Sylvia Paulig is the ophthalmic surgeon of the year, global.

Rohini Rajeev - The Able Mind is the healthcare startup of the year, India.

Ashutosh Singh is the yoga guru of the year, Asia.

Dr Solfrid Sagstad and Stian Lavik are the entrepreneurial team of the year, Europe.

Dr Jenny Bouraima - Urban Care is the healthCare start-up of the year, Africa.

Alec Junaid Ali is the healthcare marketer of the year, global.

Dr Pratit Samdani is the physician of the year, India.

Dr Humeira Badsha is the physician of the year, Middle East.

Dr Ryan Harvey is the skin cancer specialist of the year, Global.

Nada Munir Al Balushi is the CEO of the year, Middle East.

Dr Rania Hawayek - Circle Care is the clinic Of the year, UAE.

Dr Mohammed Hashmat Faheem is the emergency medicine specialist of the year, UAE.

Dr Monika Kaushal is the neonatologist of the year, Asia.

Dr Shallen Verma is the dentist of the year, Middle East.

Dr Shwetha Kakkerla is the oral implantologist and cosmetologist of the year, India.

27.Jinal Jain – Kunal Pharma is the Pharma Distributor of the Year, India.Dr Kirti Mohan Marya is the CMO of the Year, UAE.

Dr R K Marya is the CMO of the year, India.

Hamdan Al Murshidi – Al Murshidi Medical Tourism is the medical travel agency of the year, UAE.

Dr Puneet Wadhwa is the pediatrician of the year, UAE.

Dr Rickson Pereira is the dermatologist of the year, India.

Adhip Iyer – Zennara is the aesthetic and wellness centre of the year, India.

Dr Fahad Attar is the orthopedic surgeon of the year, global.

Dr Mayank Vats is the pulmonologist and sleep physician of the year, UAE.

For more information about the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards and updates on future events, please visit www.forttuna.co

Abu Talha is an independent business Journalist.