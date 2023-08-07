Escape the summer heat at BurJuman Mall with fun, entertainment activities

The mall has a month-long fiesta filled with fun activities, entertainment and cuisines

Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM

With summer temperatures soaring, BurJuman Mall, invites everyone to experience a Summer Escape, unlike any other, filled with fun activities, entertainment, cuisines from around the world and a chance to win a trip to Jordan from AFC Holidays.

BurJuman Mall promises an exhilarating experience for visitors of all ages with a captivating travel and summer-themed set up at the main atrium until August 20, from 2:00pm to 10:00pm. With engaging photo opportunities and exciting digital and VR games, it's the perfect oasis of entertainment to create cherished memories with loved ones.

The renowned ‘Street Food Festival’, will take place at the Pavilion Garden until August 28, along with entertaining activities such as foosball, karaoke, arts and crafts, chess, and so much more. Weekends will be bursting with excitement, featuring roaming entertainment, live music, dance performances, and surprises that will keep everyone delighted.

The ‘Chalo BurJuman’ campaign is back and will offer two lucky winners with their groups of four to the enchanting land of Jordan. Until August 20, shoppers who spend Dh200 in the mall (excluding utilities and hypermarket spends) will enter a digital raffle for a chance to win an all-inclusive BurJuman Private tour to Jordan for an unforgettable vacation.

There are also Dh,1000 travel vouchers up for grabs. All you have to do is enjoy our summer escape, snap a pic or shoot a video, and share it on Instagram and TikTok, tagging @burjuman with #ChaloBurJuman for a chance to win the travel vouchers.