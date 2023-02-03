Ekta’23 sets bar high with immersive art exhibition

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 5:10 PM

Ekta 2023 was a digital art extravaganza held at the Theatre of Digital Art in Madinat Jumeirah on January 26. The immersive experience brought together a diverse group of individuals, including industry leaders, dignitaries, and veterans, to celebrate unity and diversity through the power of art. Not only did it support the creative economy, but it also served as a platform for promoting creativity and innovation by allowing attendees to network and learn from the experts in their field leaving everyone in awe of the power and the beauty of digital art.

The event featured a collection of immersive gallery displays of six selected UAE-based artists, Varsha Sureka; Aakanksha Kshatriya; Stanislava Burianek; Afshan Nawaz Khan; Malini Karani and Anni Teriani.

Speaking about the event, Sureka said: “It was an incredible chance to connect with imaginative individuals, such as artists and performers. A one-of-a-kind experience displaying my artwork in a fully-immersive setting. The organisers and the team were amazing, everything was well organised, and they created a great environment for all the artists and performers to showcase their work.”