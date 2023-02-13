Dubai-based Zinobia Mistry creating a niche in the fashion vlogging segment

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023

Social media platforms have broken down all geographical barriers, offering a massive platform for millions of smart minds. Fashion, as the largest and most popular niche, sees many creatives working to present the best. Amidst all commonplaces stands Zinobia Mistry, a skincare wizard, makeup lover, and beauty enthusiast.

She is one of the leading content creators from the UAE and has solidified her name in the fashion world. While constantly innovating with luxury-based content, Mistry always has the power to make anything look good. With over 203K followers on social media, Mistry is consistently seen in the latest trends, cherishing the world of luxury fashion while gaining fame worldwide.

She is very picky when it comes to her fashion brands. The influencer always chooses the best of the best. Recently, she posted a picture wearing shimmery jeans from River Island, pairing them with a crop top and pink jacket. She completed the elegant look by wearing heels from Dune London and grabbing a clutch from Karl Lagerfeld. Zinobia Mistry has a huge heart for luxury brands. She also owns a chic pair of sunglasses from Versace, Gucci, etc, which amps up her look.

Not only fashion, but Mistry is also very particular when it comes to choosing brands for beauty, skincare, and lifestyle. Take a look at her Instagram, and you will be mesmerised by her authentic and elegant-looking feed.

Recently, Mistry did an exclusive collaboration with Vesimi and Bollywood designer Vani Vats' Vvani. She also worked with the Collective, Dubai, a fashion exhibition, and Label by Nitya Bajaj. Besides this, she has worked with Shantanu and Nikhil, Aarti Vijay Gupta, and Kanika Goyal. Mistry has a phenomenal sense of style, which is why many brands wish to work with her.

She has also worked with beauty brands like NARS, Laura Mercier, MAC Cosmetics, Nykaa Beauty, Sunday Riley, Loewe Perfumes, Marc Jacobs Beauty, PIXI Beauty, Molton Brown, L'atelier Parfums, Boots Middle East, Bioderma, and more.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.