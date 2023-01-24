Dream Big

Founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in conjunction with the State Government of Victoria in Australia, Victoria International School of Sharjah (VISS) is a premium, coeducational institution that offers world-class education for students aged three to 18 years. VISS is an Australian curriculum and IB World School that provides opportunities for children to become well-educated and thoughtful future leaders through the development of the VISS values of excellence, diversity, community, integrity and learning. Quality teaching and learning — inside and outside the classroom are at the heart of a holistic education for all students at VISS.

The curriculum content is delivered by challenging and stimulating learning methods that are specially tailored to develop lifelong learners and global citizens. The youngest learners in the early learning centre (Pre-KG and KG) are introduced to the Victorian Early Years Learning and Development Framework. The primary and secondary students from prep to grade 10 follow the Australian curriculum (Victorian curriculum). The senior students in grades 11 and 12 choose one of the world-class, dual pathway diploma programmes: either the globally renowned International Baccalaureate (IB) or the fully accredited VISS Global Citizen Diploma Programme (GC). Overall, the curriculum at Victoria International School of Sharjah is geared towards developing our children into well-informed, innovative, critical thinkers who achieve their full potential intellectually, creatively, physically and emotionally.

As well as the quality curricula offered at VISS, the school has many additional programmes to enhance student outcomes, such as STEAM/STEM, robust co-curricular and extracurricular programmes, sports programmes, service learning, outdoor education and camps, personal projects, business entrepreneurship, music academy and performing arts. Growth opportunities are endless at VISS. Intercultural understanding in teaching and learning is at the core of what we do; recognising and embracing diverse cultures and upholding respect for one another is a priority in our learning environment. Partnerships between teachers, students, parents and our wider community are behind the success of every student at VISS.

With its highly qualified staff, world-leading curriculum, and remarkable facilities, VISS is a lighthouse school for education.