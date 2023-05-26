DLF India witnesses record sales of over Dh6.65 billion in FY23

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 11:29 AM Last updated: Fri 26 May 2023, 11:32 AM

Contributing to these impressive figures include non-resident Indians based in the GCC searching for profitable investment opportunities and end-use luxury properties in India

DLF Ltd, India’s leading listed real estate developer, has set a new record of annual sales in the Indian real estate industry with cumulative new transactions of AED 6,653,880,000 (INR 15,058 crores) in FY23, ending March 31st. This remarkable achievement was driven by the success of key project launches, including the luxury residential offering, The Arbour, The Grove located in Gurugram among others. DLF recorded sales of approximately Dh861,180,000 from NRI investors in the fiscal year 2022-2023. NRI investment has consistently played a crucial role in DLF’s residential portfolio, the majority of which is driven by non-resident Indians (NRIs) originating from the Middle East region, followed by the USA, UK and Singapore.

The listed developer, known for developing super luxury and luxury properties, announced its Q4 FY23 and annual FY23 results in a statement which detailed, “Our residential business delivered a record performance by clocking new sales bookings of Dh3,642,000,000 in Q4, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 210 per cent.”

Aakash Ohri, executive director and chief business officer, DLF Group, elaborates: “When it comes to NRI investments in Indian real estate, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remains a key one. For NRI investors from GCC countries, Indian real estate has always been a market with enormous opportunities. Residential real estate provides the NRI community with a unique opportunity to convert their hard-earned foreign income into profitable investment opportunities in India. In the last two years, we've seen an increase in the number of NRIs looking to buy a home in India, and pent-up demand has begun to emerge. Post-Covid-19 and the weakening of the Indian rupee have further pushed the investment from the UAE-based NRIs in Indian real estate. NRI investments in DLF projects currently range between 12 and 14 per cent, and we intend to substantially upsurge that contribution in the coming years. Furthermore, NRIs in the Middle East are optimistic about the Indian market, special provisions such as a streamlined tax regime, indexation benefits, cheaper house loan interest, favourable currency movement, and digitisation of procedures further attract them to invest their surplus money in India. We are bullish about the growth of this clientele base in the coming years.”

DLF’s luxury residential offering, The Arbour at Sector 63 in Gurugram, was entirely sold out during the pre-formal launch phase and contributed to sales bookings of AED 3,445,000,000 (INR 8,000+ crore). The Grove in DLF 5, Gurugram, a low-rise luxury development offering 292 residences on plot sizes ranging from 225-539 square metres, had sales bookings of Dh805,200,000 in FY23. Other notable contributions to the FY23 includes The Valley Gardens in Chandigarh tri-city with sales bookings of Dh495,175,000 and Garden City Enclave in New Gurgaon with sales bookings of Dh463,000,000. The Valley Gardens is a collection of luxury homes in Panchkula, Haryana. It is nestled in the foothills of the Shivaliks, with stunning views of the Morni Hills and the Shivalik range. Spread over 34 acres, it is a limited collection of only 424 luxury independent floors, while the Garden City Enclave is a premium plotted development project located in Gurugram, India.

Ashok Tyagi, CEO, DLF, elaborated: "In FY24 we should still be looking at sales guidance of INR 11,000-12,000 crore. The majority of projects in the housing sector will be launched in Delhi NCR and Chennai. The company has 215 million square feet of development potential in both residential and commercial segments.”

DLF, India's largest real estate developer, plans to launch 11.2 million square feet of projects in FY24 with sales potential of over Dh8.61 billion, senior executives of the company said on an investors call earlier this week.