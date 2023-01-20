DJG winners walk away with 13 kg of gold

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 2:50 PM

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) recently announced the winners of the first 13 draws of its phenomenal Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) ‘Live the Glitter’ campaign. So far, 52 lucky winners have walked away with quarter kilo of gold each and shoppers still have a chance to jump on the winning bandwagon by shopping at any of the 245 participating outlets under the DJG label. All they need to do is spend Dh500 or more on jewellery to enter DJG’s raffle and win a quarter kilo of gold each.

Staying true to the holiday spirit and building on DSF’s time-honoured legacy, DJG is committed to delivering a fulfilling and fun experience for all its patrons and giving them a chance to win big until January 29.

Since its inception, DJG is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’.

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, raffle draw winners and raffle venue, visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/.