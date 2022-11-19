Daiso Japan unveils Christmas collection

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Daiso Japan, the Japanese value retail concept, has launched its Christmas collection for 2022. Filled with endless options ranging across Christmas trees, ornaments, festive lights, Santa and reindeer figurines, customers can also design their own gift hampers and Christmas presents by choosing their favourite decorations from the varied Daiso range comprising of gift-wrapping paper, ribbons, decorative gift boxes, baskets, etc.

Featuring more than 3,000 items, Daiso’s Christmas collection has got everyone covered as shiny Christmas trees and sparkly spruce cones grace the shelves this year. The Japanese store will also boast exclusive tableware coffee mugs, trays and ceramics along with a range of kitchenware essentials like cookie cutters, silicon molds, hand mixers, and spatulas.

Daiso Japan is recognised as a one-stop variety shop selling a wide range of lifestyle, novelty and gift products over the past 15 years. The products are affordably priced, starting from Dh7.5 for this year’s Christmas collection.