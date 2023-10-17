Cyclist turned businessman: Igor Makarov on the evolution of cycling

Makarov shares his insights on the bicycle evolution, discussing how the BBC News’ best invention changed from its humble roots in the 15th century to how people use it today

According to the 2021 report of the Bicycle Association, the cycling market value increased by eight per cent in the first six months of 2021, with an overall 52 per cent value increase compared to the pre-pandemic years.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there have been widespread changes to people’s daily activities, such as the sudden shift in mobility patterns and transportation choices. With its ability to facilitate social distancing and lower contagion risks, cycling emerged as a favoured alternative, further strengthened by its health benefits, including outdoor activity, physical fitness, and immune system boost.

Former professional cyclist turned businessman Igor Makarov mentions that this data reveals how bicycles receive the attention they deserve. From once being viewed merely as a recreational activity or a sport, it rapidly gained prominence as a reliable and efficient mode of transportation during the pandemic.

But before its rise, how did this new star of the road start? Makarov shares his insights on the bicycle evolution, discussing how the BBC News’ best invention changed from its humble roots in the 15th century to how people use it today.

The Story of the Bicycle

According to Makarov, the bicycle's origin remains a topic of debate today. While Leonardo da Vinci sketched basic two-wheeled designs in the 15th century, Karl von Drais is often credited as pioneering the initial concept in 1817 with his two-wheeled contraption. "I consider Karl von Drais’s early invention very significant in building the bicycle’s foundation, so I consider him the ‘father of the bicycle," he shares.

However, bicycles evolved with numerous innovators at the helm. As they started appearing on the roads, people also began to understand that riding one could pose a potential accident risk. The notable early bicycle incident in 1842 at Glasgow further highlighted this concern. According to reports, Kirkpatrick Macmillan, an early cyclist using a velocipede, collided with a girl at eight mph. This became the world's first speeding fine of five shillings, leading to Macmillan being sometimes recognized for inventing pedals, though this claim is disputed.

“At that time, the bike did not have brakes, which first drew attention to the safety issues of bicycle riding,” Makarov adds.

Von Drais' creation, initially termed the "hobby horse" or "velocipede," soon faced competition when French inventors like Pierre Michaux, Pierre Lallement, and Ernest Michaux introduced pedal-attached prototypes named "boneshakers” in the 1860s. These designs laid the foundation for the bicycles people recognize today.

However, new inventors James Starley and Eugène Meyer later introduced new bicycle models featuring an oversized front wheel, also called "ordinaries" or "penny-farthing.” Makarov thinks the bicycle's high saddle made them difficult and unsafe. But this all changed when an Englishman named John Kemp Starley and his nephew James Starley invented the "safety bicycle" in 1885, boasting a chain drive and equal-sized wheels followed by brake development, making it the modern bicycle.

Igor Makarov’s Deep Passion for Cycling

Living in a simple village with his mother and grandfather from childhood, Makarov was enamoured with bicycles, initially riding a Ural to the local store. This early fascination led him to study and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sports teaching from Turkmen State University in 1983. He shares, “My love for bicycle and using it as a means of transportation ignited my passion to pursue a career in it.”

Makarov pursued his professional cycling career and became part of the USSR national cycling team, where he competed and won many national and international championships. His contributions and enthusiasm for the sport earned him the “International Master of Sports.”

Throughout his professional journey, he rode notable brands like Start Shosse, Champion Shosse from Ukraine's Kharkiv Bicycle Plant, and De Rosa. According to him, bicycles have witnessed their evolution from modern development history to more intricate frame materials, varying from steel, aluminum, and carbon, with also researched experiments around bamboo, composite materials, and titanium.

At the same time, as technology developed, bicycles developed into various types–utility, touring, racing, hybrid, cruiser, BMX, and mountain bicycles, which can be equipped with modern gear with over 20 speeds and can be switched manually and electronically with some models. Modern hydraulic brakes also made it possible to manage the bike better in different weather conditions and not overheat like many years ago. There are also changes in lights and locks, a rise of cycling computers, and GPS and heart rate monitor integrations.

Makarov shares, “All these advancements were good, but nothing beats old school. Who would've thought that old bicycles would change my life forever?”

Letting His Passion Live On

Though Makarov now entirely focuses on his businesses, such as his investment company ARETI, after retiring from his stellar sports career, he did not let his love for cycling fade away. He joined the International Cycling Union (UCI) Management Committee in 2011 and has been involved in world cycling development, sponsoring and supporting movements. He also created his Swiss-registered professional cycling team, Katusha Team, to empower and support other aspiring cyclists.

Since Katusha’s founding in 2008, it has competed at the UCI WorldTour team level from 2009 through 2019 and won numerous global races and stage wins in the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, etc.

The first bicycle club and race started when Starley and Meyer’s oversized front-wheel bicycle became extremely popular in the 1870s and 1880s. Since then, many cycling competitions have been born, with the Tour de France being the oldest and considered the most prestigious of the three Grand Tours.

Makarov jokingly explains, “It’s interesting how this prestigious competition started with two rival sports newspapers in France–Le Vélo and L'Auto, fighting for readers. To attract more readers, L'Auto announced a long-distance cycle race as a way to sell more newspapers. The race was announced on January 19, 1903, and from this, Tour de France was born and consists of 21 day-long stages over a 23 or 24-day period and covers approximately 3,500km in total.”

The former professional cyclist was fascinated with stories of how his hobby came to life as it is today. He is also touched by the stories of aspiring cyclists who continue with the sport despite personal struggles and financial needs. This led him to establish Katusha as a charity initiative, understanding that a professional cycling team cannot make money. For years, his companies have supported national Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) federations and sponsored numerous cyclists through Katusha.

“I am happy Katusha emerged as one of the best teams in the world and successfully performed on the World Tour. Beyond the awards, what was more important to me was to increase cycling’s popularity and reach, inspiring more enthusiasts and ordinary people to ride bicycles,” shares Makarov.

Bicycles for a Greater Purpose

The first invented bicycle has encountered a lot of changes since then. Today, almost half a billion bicycle users worldwide hop on it for different reasons: some to support environmental initiatives, others for transportation, and others to escape hectic and stressful lifestyles.

Reports have shown that people who cycle to work have a lower risk of being stressed than those who use other modes of transport. Even the study published in BMJ Open shows that bicycle commuters who cycle at least once a week have a 20% lower risk of stress than those who never cycle, with those who cycle four days weekly reducing their stress risk by 52 per cent.

Makarov mentions, "With today’s stressful and uncertain times, people cling to anything that temporarily removes their stress, even if that is as simple as cycling. Decision-makers can consider cycling as one way of stress reduction as another potential way to promote it."

For whatever reason, Makarov is happy with how cycling has grown, and people are enjoying it. As it continuously grows and evolves, the Cyprus businessman is excited about its future and to be in the front-row seat, doing his part to welcome more people worldwide into the beautiful cycling world.

— Kris Escueta is a business journalist.