CorporateConnections UAE’s high-performance business networking community concludes its first-ever annual meet

The community consists of successful business owners and C-Level executives who share a common vision of business growth and upward mobility. Members help each other through a structured format perfected to deliver exponential results

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM

CorporateConnections UAE’s high-performance business networking community concluded its first ever annual meet with great pompous and celebrations. Throughout the year, the highly successful members met and shared opportunities for business growth, strategic alliances, joint ventures and the co-creation of new enterprises. The gala event was graced by the presence of Chirantan Joshi, national director, along with the other 20 members and their spouses.

Speaking on the event, Joshi, said: “We are extremely delighted to see that our members have built meaningful relationships and trust over the period and now its helping them to accelerate their personal and professional growth. Many more success stories are in the pipeline where members are giving each other ‘Access’ to their networks and continuously collaborating to move forward.”

On the agenda were also awards and recognition to applaud members that have excelled in their roles. Some of the award winners are:

National Director Award presented to Satvinder Singh Bhatia for impeccable attendance.

National Director Award presented to Shresht Sharma for his quest for creating extraordinary experiences.

CC Members Choice Award presented to Deepak Khushalani for being a catalyst for positive change.

CC MEMBERS CHOICE AWARD presented to Sankar Viswanath for building meaningful relationships.

Chapter Chair 2022 presented to Deepak Khushalani; all seven role holders were recognized for their time and efforts for the Dubai chapter in 2022.

”CorporateConnections consists of successful business owners and C-Level executives who share a common vision of business growth and upward mobility. We are dedicated to furthering excellence in the business ecosystem in the UAE,” added Joshi.

CorporateConnections UAE is a global community where leaders connect to develop business-building relationships, gain access to advanced professional development opportunities, and participate in peer advisory groups.