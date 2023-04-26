CorporateConnections UAE’s high-performance business networking community concludes its first-ever annual meet

CorporateConnections UAE’s high-performance business networking community concluded its first ever annual meet with great pompous and celebrations. Throughout the year, the highly successful members met and shared opportunities for business growth, strategic alliances, joint ventures and the co-creation of new enterprises. The gala event was graced by the presence of Chirantan Joshi, national director, along with the other 20 members and their spouses.
Speaking on the event, Joshi, said: “We are extremely delighted to see that our members have built meaningful relationships and trust over the period and now its helping them to accelerate their personal and professional growth. Many more success stories are in the pipeline where members are giving each other ‘Access’ to their networks and continuously collaborating to move forward.”
On the agenda were also awards and recognition to applaud members that have excelled in their roles. Some of the award winners are:
”CorporateConnections consists of successful business owners and C-Level executives who share a common vision of business growth and upward mobility. We are dedicated to furthering excellence in the business ecosystem in the UAE,” added Joshi.
CorporateConnections UAE is a global community where leaders connect to develop business-building relationships, gain access to advanced professional development opportunities, and participate in peer advisory groups.
AIX Investment Group announces title sponsorship of Charlie Wurz for FIA Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine