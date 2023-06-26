CBBC brings biggest Eid brands sale to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Shoppers can look forward to an unforgettable retail experience during this exciting sale

Eid is a time of joy, celebration, and sharing with loved ones. Along with the festivities, shopping for new clothes, accessories, and gifts is an integral part of the Eid experience. This year, the CBBC Eid Brand Sale promises to be the grandest shopping event, bringing together the best brands and discounts under one roof in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Shoppers can look forward to an unforgettable retail experience during this exciting sale.

Running until July 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre, shoppers can expect substantial price reductions on their favourite brands, making it an ideal time to indulge in retail therapy. CBBC Eid Brand Sale offers irresistible deals that will make your Eid shopping a truly rewarding experience. With such significant savings, you can spoil yourself and your loved ones without breaking the bank.

The Eid Brand Sale will feature a vast array of merchandise, catering to diverse interests and tastes. From high-end fashion and accessories to electronics, home appliances, cosmetics, and much more, shoppers can indulge in an unmatched variety of products from their favourite brands. CBBC Eid Brand Sale will be having some of the most famous brands such as Gucci, Lacoste, Fila, Guess, Tory Burch, Guess, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Patek Louis, Still19, Shein, Oxxily and many more in the lineup.

CBBC will be offering free entry in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and free parking in Abu Dhabi to all visitors, providing a fantastic opportunity for shoppers to indulge in a memorable experience without any cost hurdles. Everyone can enjoy unparalleled access to the most incredible deals and promotions, without having to worry about entry fees or parking expenses.

“I am thrilled to invite everyone to join us for this extraordinary shopping event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi We believe that Eid celebrations should be a time of joy, togetherness, and rewarding experiences. Prepare to be amazed by the remarkable discounts, exclusive deals, and exciting promotions from our esteemed brands. We can't wait to welcome you and create unforgettable memories at the CBBC Eid Brand Sale," said Vijay Samyani.

The CBBC Eid Brand Sale promises to be the highlight of this year's Eid celebrations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable shopping experience at the Eid Brand Sale in Abu Dhabi until July 2 at the Mubadala Arena from 12:00 pm until 10:00 pm and until July 2 in Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Hall 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Any questions and concerns can be reached via WhatsApp or call on +971 52 7910100.