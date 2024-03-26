Boopin sets the stage for digital expansion in the Middle East and Asia

From top left – Razmik Kalaidjian, Zeena Kurd, Reine Hammoud, and Amir Tawaf.

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 12:57 PM

Boopin, the pioneering independent digital agency founded in Dubai in 2011, has embarked on a strategic restructuring initiative aimed at strengthening its foothold and driving expansion across the dynamic markets of the Middle East and Asia. The agency’s unwavering commitment to its independent ethos is highlighted by a series of strategic appointments, ready to chart a bold course for the company's growth over the next five years.

Key appointments

Leading the charge in this transformative journey is Razmik Kalaidjian, a driving force behind establishing Boopin's presence in Saudi Arabia. Assuming the role of regional managing director overseeing Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt’s offices, Razmik brings a wealth of experience to the forefront.

Zeena Kurd, acclaimed for her pivotal role in propelling the agency’s social business over the past three years, steps into the role of general manager for the UAE. Reine Hammoud, with a decade of advertising expertise, assumes the role of general manager for Boopin Saudi Arabia, tasked with spearheading business growth in the Kingdom. Similarly, Amir Tawaf, takes on the role of general manager for Boopin Egypt, focusing on unlocking market potential.

Commenting on the strategic appointments, Shadi Abdulhadi, Boopin’s founder and CEO, conveyed strong belief in the new executive team's ability to realise Boopin's ambitious vision: "The collective expertise of the team and alignment with our growth goals announce an exciting new chapter as Boopin embarks on a transformative journey of expansion and innovation. We are positioned to emerge as the leading independent digital network in the region, and our commitment is to exceed all expectations."

Expansion Plans

Looking beyond the Middle East, Boopin is dedicated to reinforcing its presence in key markets such as Shanghai, Singapore, and India. The ongoing plans to set up two more offices in Jakarta and Manila in Q2 and Q4 of 2024, respectively, underscore the agency's strategic expansion targets, demonstrating a focused endeavour to broaden its footprint across the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

