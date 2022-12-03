Asha’s proposes a 51 UAE National Day-inspired menu

Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 10:33 AM

Juber Shaik, executive chef of Asha’s, designed a special menu for the 51st UAE National Day. The menu featured a UAE-flag-inspired chicken tikka platter and other savoury appetisers, such as tandoori malai lobster, ram puri paaya mandi, and many more delicious dishes. The special menu is available until December 12.

As unique as her voice, the world-renowned Indian singer Asha Bhosle is the driving force behind an award-winning culinary destination that transcends culture and crosses continents. Bhosle has been captivating audiences around the world for over seven decades.

The high-profile opening of the first Asha’s restaurant at Wafi City Dubai in 2002 heralded the realisation of the second great passion in her life — outstanding Indian food. The global Indian restaurant chain has become a firm favourite of regional and international diners with 15 locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as in Birmingham, Manchester and Solihull in the UK.