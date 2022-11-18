Artscrafts announces the biggest art extravaganza to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day

The most awaited art event in the UAE art sphere, 'Ehtifal Al Emarat', is to take place on December 3-4 at The Abu Dhabi National Theatre, Abu Dhabi. The organisers, Artscrafts, aim to celebrate the 51st National Day of the UAE ecstatically by bringing most nationalities and their art under a single roof. 'Ehtifal Al Emarat' is organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Moalla, and The Embassy of India. The fraternity of Indian artists is excited to lead the event and contribute to the celebration of India’s 51 years of friendship with the UAE. The Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi is also actively associated with the event, which intends to create an active discussion on the ecosystem, conservation, and sustainable development goals. The event aims to propagate messages of unity, solidarity, and sustainability. “The mission is to spread these messages through art. The world is getting more and more deficient when it comes to establishing good relations and achieving Sustainable goals which are the key to our survival. We are here to spread the word.” Says Anil Kejriwal. The art extravaganza is going to be a communion of exquisite artworks, famous national and international artists, live art experiences, cultural events, and panel talks.

The two-day event will also witness a Guinness World Record attempt by artists from different nations. The painting created as part of the attempt will be 51 meters long and 51 inches high. This is to mark the 51st National Day of the UAE and to make the painting a tribute to the values the nation adheres to. The painting is made to create awareness regarding sustainable ways of living. “Being a sustainable artist, I believe in the power of art in saving nature. It is not only through the themes we select to create an artwork but also the materials we choose to paint with. This Guinness attempt is primarily an attempt to create awareness regarding sustainability and I am glad I could come up with this idea,” says Ar. Raisa Mariam Rajan, event director, and concept creator of the 51-meter-long painting.

The opening of the event will be at 10 am on December 3 and will be graced by the presence of many eminent personalities. The Inaugural address will be delivered by Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE. The Ambassador will also open the art exhibition that showcases the original artworks of 51 renowned artists from different nationalities. The cultural programmes will be performed by MNK Events focusing on traditional and contemporary art forms of multicultural relevance. A musical concert by Guinness Record Holder Sucheta Sathish who can sing in 132 languages will take place after the inauguration. The opening event on December 3 will be followed by the Guinness World Record attempt. There will be panel talks by experts from various government agencies and organisations on December 4. Visitors can also witness live art by renowned artists in the morning. The closing ceremony at 3 pm will also be honoured by the presence of renowned dignitaries.

“Ehtifal Al Emarat is an event that we envisioned long before. UAE is a country that has become home to a large number of people from different parts of the world. The diaspora and its artistic potential are something that we can use to put forward a message and it will potentially reach every part of the world that way. Hence, we made it a point to bring in as many nationalities possible to spread the messages of solidarity, peace, and sustainability.” says Dr Devisree, event director.

Artscrafts was founded by Kejriwal to support struggling artists across the globe. The group focuses on promoting exclusive, innovative, and unique artistic talents from around the world with a mission to bring forth contemporary art skills that everybody can connect to at a fundamental level. Artscrafts also provides a platform for a wide range of audiences as well as artists to explore the different cultures that people all around the globe celebrate. They believe in unveiling unknown artists and showcasing their works by releasing high-quality and limited-edition artworks. This platform was launched a year back and in a short period, they are undertaking art events under the government and Embassy at a large scale.

The title sponsor of Ehtifal Al Emarat is First Abu Dhabi Bank, and DIAC is the cultural partner. The chief sponsors of the event are Alligator Shipping Co. LLC, Trukker, and APL Apollo. Chappan Bhog is the hospitality partner. The most remarkable aspect of 'Ehtifal Al Emarat' is that there is neither a registration fee for the exhibitors nor an entry fee for the visitors. Artscrafts is well known for organising events without accepting fees from artists to create awareness regarding the need to support talents, who are working hard to create their artistic masterpieces. “They have already spent a lot of time and effort in creating an artwork. They shouldn’t be asked to spend more, just for an opportunity to showcase their work,” says Kejriwal. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the team, especially to Sudheer Balakrishnan- advisor and cultural event coordinator; Nilesh Bagore, technical head and Khushi Kejriwal, lead marketing and relations.

Artscrafts is inviting art lovers from different nationalities to join the Guinness World Record Attempt. Only one participant can enrol from each country. The countries that have already registered are published on the website artscrafts. co. Interested can contact guinness.artscrafts@gmail.com.