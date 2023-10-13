Arakkal Gold & Diamonds honoured as a 'Superbrands' recipient in UAE

The brand has been synonymous with quality, craftsmanship and customer- centric offerings, making it a trusted name in the industry

Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 8:00 AM

Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, a major player in the Dubai jewellery industry, has announced its recognition as one of UAE's most recognised and trusted brands by the Superbrands organisation, an independent authority on branding excellence. Selected through a meticulous process, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds has emerged as a 'Superbrand,’ following the endorsement of a panel comprising prominent UAE business leaders and over 2,500 seasoned managers and marketing professionals.

At the heart of Arakkal Gold & Diamonds' philosophy lies the dedication to co-exist with patrons, understand their aspirations and provide steadfast care throughout their distinctive journey. The brand's vision is clear: to be the household name offering an inclusive and accessible luxury experience, where every individual discovers their perfect adornment for every moment. The brand's retail journey in the UAE commenced in 2021. It is truly remarkable to achieve such a prestigious award within such a short period of time.

Arakkal is renowned for crafting customer-centric promotions and offers, with a keen focus on collections that resonate with every customer on a profound level. Moreover, the brand deeply embeds itself in the community, participating in commendable CSR activities. Presently, Arakkal has established a strong presence in UAE, India, and Malaysia, with ambitious plans for greater expansion in both familiar and new horizons. Two forthcoming outlets in Rolla Square and Safari Mall at Sharjah are poised to further amplify the brand's stature in the industry.

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds has also announced its ambitious plan to open 50 stores by the year 2030, catering to a diverse range of customer preferences and market segments.