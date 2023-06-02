Apparel Group's Skechers redefines pilgrimage comfort with new Hajj collection in the GCC

The newly launched Hajj Collection is the ideal solution for anyone seeking footwear that combines convenience and comfort during their Hajj journey

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 11:50 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM

Apparel Group’s leading footwear brand Skechers, is thrilled to unveil its new Hajj collection for both men and women in the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. The collection features a range of footwear specifically crafted to meet the needs of those embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage, with an emphasis on comfort and ergonomic design.

The newly launched Hajj Collection is the ideal solution for anyone seeking footwear that combines convenience and comfort during their Hajj journey. The collection features a broad selection of slip-ons, slides, and clogs, all designed to ensure maximum comfort. Each model in the collection has been created using top-grade materials, promising durability and extended wear.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: "At Apparel Group, we are continually aligning our brands to meet the unique needs of our customers. Skechers' new Hajj Collection exemplifies this commitment. We have tailored this collection to provide maximum comfort during the physically demanding Hajj pilgrimage. This thoughtful approach allows pilgrims to concentrate more on their spiritual journey, underscoring our dedication to customer-focused solutions."

The Hajj Collection is now available across exclusive Skechers stores in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.