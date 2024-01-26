ANAX Developments launches a new era in luxury living: Vento Tower

The company’s first real estate venture, Vento Tower, slated for completion in fourth quarter of 2025 comprises 225 luxury residences — fully furnished and equipped — studios and one bedroom apartments.

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 2:17 PM

ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, is proud to announce its first foray into Dubai’s luxury real estate sector – with the launch of Vento Tower, a development designed to herald a new era in luxury living with a project total investment value of Dh470 million.

The company’s first real estate venture, Vento Tower, slated for completion in fourth quarter of 2025 comprises 225 luxury residences — fully furnished and equipped — studios and one bedroom apartments.

Sprawling over 19 residential floors, residents are welcomed via a five-star hotel style lobby, with 24hr security and a fully-fledged concierge service.

Vento Tower stands as a pinnacle of contemporary living, boasting avant-garde spaces and top-notch amenities.

The oversized apartments include private balconies designed according to individual unit plans that have panoramic views of Business Bay, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai area. Moreover, the apartments come fitted with a Smart Home System featuring Bosch and Siemens, allowing residents to control a host of amenities such as lighting and cooling. Each apartment also includes branded kitchen fixtures, including smart refrigeration, a dishwasher and contemporary cooking appliances.

Vento Tower’s apartments range in size from 472.86sqft for a studio to 1,208sqft for a one-bedroom apartment.

Residents can take advantage of several innovative features, including a co-working space, an open-air cinema, a state-of-the-art gym and steam room, a sauna and a swimming pool.

Guests may also enjoy an outdoor seating area and an extensive poolside lounging deck.

Vento Tower is extremely well connected — just minutes from the mall, the metro, Downtown Dubai and the beach.

Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding, said: "Our vision with Vento Tower is to set higher standards for the luxury real estate landscape. The tower is an elevated living experience, making it perfect for upwardly mobile urbanites, and investors looking for a solid investment in one of Dubai’s best areas.

Our project brings together a highly motivated and efficiently managed team of engineers, architects and planners that have worked on many challenging projects across the UAE. These calibers have turned our vision for better living into reality - culminating in VENTO Tower, where residents can enjoy a truly elevated luxury lifestyle.

Our strategy focuses on cultural nuances, evolving market trends, and international best practices within the UAE and beyond, ensuring our developments stand out as prime investments in the luxury real estate sector."

ANAX Developments is wholly focused on introducing projects which redefine luxury living. Each project is a combination of innovative design, world-class amenities, and a commitment to sustainable development practices, with a strong focus on fostering deeper community connections.

Specialising in the development, management, and investment of properties across luxury residential, commercial, and mixed-use sectors, ANAX Developments boasts a robust portfolio of future luxury ventures. The company takes pride in crafting spaces that elevate the urban landscape, creating vibrant communities and sustainable environments.

Prices for a studio at Vento Tower begin at just Dh1.2 million. There is a 30/70 payment plan option available.