Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 5:52 PM

The 2nd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS) organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, concluded with resounding success. The 3rd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will be held on 7-8 May 2025, also under the directives of Sheikh Maktoum.

From government officials and policy makers to start-up founders, the two-day Summit, held at Madinat Jumeirah, brought together an unprecedented gathering of more than 8,000 decision-makers from 118 countries around the world. These included over 300 thought leaders participating in 125 discussions across five stages and over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies. Over 20 government dignitaries were also in attendance, including the Mayor of Seoul, Central Bank Governors, and Deputy Governors.

Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC, commented: “The Dubai FinTech Summit is not just a gathering, it is a platform for transformative discussions and collective action. The Dubai FinTech Summit stands as a beacon of impact, progress, and collaboration, creating unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. Dubai is at the forefront of shaping the future of finance and will continue to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for FinTech firms.”

Arif Amiri, CEO at DIFC Authority, opened day two of the Summit, followed by two fireside chats with Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Department of Economy and Tourism, and Yie-Hsin Hung, President and CEO at State Street Global Advisors.

Arif Amiri, CEO at DIFC Authority, said: "Today, we are experiencing an extraordinary period of technological transformation where FinTech defines how we transact, how we save, and how we manage our financial lives. FinTech is also defining how traditional financial services companies operate. In recent years, we have seen FinTech revenues grow globally six-fold. We have also seen growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which is allowing for its market capitalisation to exceed USD 3trn. This year, FinTech is again expected to garner and secure an additional 5 per cent of global financial service revenues. In the next two years, digital payments are expected to increase over 10trn dollars, and by 2030, north of 25 per cent of banking valuations are expected to be driven by FinTech." "Dubai FinTech Summit offers a unique platform to explore the opportunities ahead of us, which is why, at DIFC, our strategy is firmly focused on being at the heart of this FinTech revolution. During our 20 years of operations, we have always embraced innovation. It is part of our X factor. We do not simply talk about it but engage with it; with the talent, with the investors and the regulators to execute it. Our visionary leadership has always enabled Dubai and DIFC to take a leading role in driving the future of finance and innovation. For this reason, we have built the region's most comprehensive proposition that enables our clients to do and achieve great things in a place that integrates FinTech firmly into its DNA. In a place that attracts talented entrepreneurs, encourages collaboration, and provides global connectivity: a gateway between the east and the west, and a true nexus point for the global markets," Amiri added. Over 50 international associations participated in the Summit this year, including Africa FinTech Network, Business France, FinTech Philippines Association, European Blockchain Association, Global FinTech Alliance (GFA), Hong Kong FinTech Industry Association, International Digital Economy Association, Invest Seoul, Luxembourg Institute of Financial Technology (LHOFT), Swiss Finance & Technology Association and Women in Web3 Association, among others.

This year’s Summit saw the participation of over 1,000 investors, including more than 10 top executives from some of the world’s biggest banks, managing over USD 7trn in assets under management (AUM). In addition, over 40 FinTech and blockchain unicorns, with a combined market capitalisation of over USD 400bn were also present. Dubai FinTech Summit also witnessed the signing of more than 50 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with global financial leaders, as well as several key announcements from attending businesses.

Visit: www.dubaiFinTechsummit.com